NZD/USD Technical Analysis: Monthly support trendline, 21-day SMA challenge sellers

- NZD/USD fails to hold onto recovery gains from near-term support line.
- Bulls remain dominant above 200-day SMA.
NZD/USD declines to 0.6660 during early Tuesday. In doing so, the pair reverses most of its Monday’s gains while nearing the key short-term support levels.
An upward sloping trend line since December 11 at 0.6650 and a 21-day SMA level of 0.6640 are likely immediate rest-points to watch during further downside.
However, the Bull’s dominance can’t be denied unless NZD/USD prices slip below a 200-day SMA level of 0.6520. Following that, sellers can take aim on November month high near 0.6466.
On the upside, pair’s rise beyond the low of December 31 near 0.6712 will trigger fresh run-up towards the latest high of 0.6756.
Additionally, July 2019 high near 0.6792 and 0.6800 round-figure can lure the buyers if the pair manages to stay strong above 0.6756.
NZD/USD daily chart
Trend: Bullish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6663
|Today Daily Change
|-9 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.13%
|Today daily open
|0.6672
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6639
|Daily SMA50
|0.6509
|Daily SMA100
|0.6425
|Daily SMA200
|0.6521
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6681
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6644
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6756
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6643
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6756
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6424
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6667
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6658
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.665
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6629
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6613
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6687
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6703
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6724
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
