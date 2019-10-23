NZD/USD technical analysis: Kiwi trading at daily highs, challenging the 0.6415 resistance

  • Kiwi bullish momentum is intact in the New York session. 
  • The level to beat for bulls is the 0.6415 resistance. 
 

NZD/USD daily chart

 
The Kiwi has been spiking ups in October above its 50-day simple moving averages (SMAs). The rebound is seen as corrective below the September high. 

NZD/USD four-hour chart

 
NZD/USD is trading in a bull leg above its main SMAs. After a brief pullback down, the bulls are lifting the spot above the 0.6400 handle one more time. 

NZD/USD 30-minute chart

 
The Kiwi is trading above its main SMAs, suggesting bullish momentum in the near term. The market is currently challenging the 0.6415 resistance. If broken, the next levels to watch become the 0.6424, 0.6440 and 0.6451 price levels on the way up, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. 
 
Support is seen at the 0.6378 and 0.6351 levels. 

Additional key levels

NZD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6414
Today Daily Change 0.0014
Today Daily Change % 0.22
Today daily open 0.64
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6311
Daily SMA50 0.6346
Daily SMA100 0.6481
Daily SMA200 0.6609
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6437
Previous Daily Low 0.64
Previous Weekly High 0.6391
Previous Weekly Low 0.624
Previous Monthly High 0.6452
Previous Monthly Low 0.6249
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6414
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6423
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6388
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6375
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.635
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6425
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6449
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6462

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

