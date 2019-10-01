NZD/USD technical analysis: Kiwi hits fresh four-year low

NZD/USD has hit the lowest level since September 2015.

The bearish lower highs setup and the daily chart indicators suggest the path of least resistance is to the downside.

The NZD/USD pair is currently trading at 0.6238 – the lowest level since September 2015.

The currency pair fell by 6.77% in the third quarter. That was the biggest quarterly loss since the second quarter of 2015. Back then, the Kiwi had dropped by more than 9.5%.

The sell-off seen in the last few hours could be associated with the dismal New Zealand data and the resulting rise in the bets that the Reserve Bank of New Zealand will cut rates in November and February.

The pair may slide further, as the 14-day relative strength index (RSI) is reporting bearish conditions with a below-50 print. Also, the 5- and 10-day moving averages (MAs) are trending south, indicating a bearish setup.

The outlook would turn bullish if and when the pair violates the bearish lower highs pattern with a move above Sept. 12’s high of 0.6451.

Daily chart

Trend: Bearish

Technical levels

NZD/USD Overview Today last price 0.6238 Today Daily Change -0.0026 Today Daily Change % -0.37 Today daily open 0.6264 Trends Daily SMA20 0.6342 Daily SMA50 0.6423 Daily SMA100 0.6517 Daily SMA200 0.6643 Levels Previous Daily High 0.6295 Previous Daily Low 0.6249 Previous Weekly High 0.6349 Previous Weekly Low 0.6258 Previous Monthly High 0.6452 Previous Monthly Low 0.6249 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6266 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6277 Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6244 Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6223 Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6198 Daily Pivot Point R1 0.629 Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6315 Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6335







