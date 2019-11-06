NZD/USD Technical Analysis: Intraday recovery tests 200-hour SMA, ahead of 0.6400 mark

- The early downtick finds some support near the 0.6260 region.
- Renewed RBNZ easing speculation might cap any strong gains.
The NZD/USD pair managed to find some support near the 0.6360 region and has now climbed to fresh session tops, with bulls now looking to extend the momentum further beyond 200-hour SMA.
This is closely followed by the 0.6400 handle, which coincides with 38.2% Fibonacci level of the recent slide from three-month tops and should now act as a key pivotal point for short-term traders.
Above the mentioned hurdle, the pair is likely to climb further towards the 0.6415 confluence resistance – comprising of 100-hour SMA and 50% Fibo. level – en-route 0.6425-30 supply zone.
The latter nears 61.8% Fibo. level and might keep a lid on any subsequent positive move amid renewed RBNZ easing speculations, especially after Wednesday’s disappointing employment figures.
On the flip side, the 0.6365-60 region might continue to act as immediate support and is followed by support near the 0.6330 area, which if broken should pave the way for a further downside.
The pair then could slide back towards testing sub-0.6300 level before eventually dropping to the 0.6240 horizontal support zone ahead of the multi-year lows, around the 0.6300 round figure mark.
NZD/USD 1-hourly chart
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6389
|Today Daily Change
|0.0005
|Today Daily Change %
|0.08
|Today daily open
|0.6384
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6362
|Daily SMA50
|0.6342
|Daily SMA100
|0.6462
|Daily SMA200
|0.6589
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6432
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6371
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6458
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6333
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6437
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6204
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6394
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6409
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6359
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6335
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6298
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.642
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6457
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6481
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD ticks up amid upbeat EZ data
EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.11 after German Factory Orders beat with a jump of 1.3% in September, services sector PMIs also exceeded expectations, Fed speakers, and US-Sino trade talks are eyed.
GBP/USD trades below 1.29 amid UK political speculation
GBP/USD is trading below 1.29, consolidating its losses. A gaffe by a senior minister has not dented PM Johnson's Conservatives lead in the polls. The BOE is awaited on Thursday.
USD/JPY: Bulls paused, need a catalyst
Japanese data missed expectations, with the Services PMI contracting to 49.7 in October. USD/JPY still pointing to challenge the 109.30 resistance, beyond it 110.00 comes at sight.
Gold: Bears await a sustained break below $1475 confluence support
Gold seemed struggling to build on its attempted intraday recovery move and remained well within the striking distance of three-week lows set in the previous session.
U.S. dollar Index forms a potential inverted head and shoulder price pattern
The U.S. dollar made its way to 97.55 as indicated in yesterday's trades but dropped to 97.45 before heading straight back up to 97.95 price target after reporting a healthy ISM Non-manufacturing October PMI.