NZD/USD Technical Analysis: Intraday recovery tests 200-hour SMA, ahead of 0.6400 mark

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • The early downtick finds some support near the 0.6260 region.
  • Renewed RBNZ easing speculation might cap any strong gains.

The NZD/USD pair managed to find some support near the 0.6360 region and has now climbed to fresh session tops, with bulls now looking to extend the momentum further beyond 200-hour SMA.
 
This is closely followed by the 0.6400 handle, which coincides with 38.2% Fibonacci level of the recent slide from three-month tops and should now act as a key pivotal point for short-term traders.
 
Above the mentioned hurdle, the pair is likely to climb further towards the 0.6415 confluence resistance – comprising of 100-hour SMA and 50% Fibo. level – en-route 0.6425-30 supply zone.
 
The latter nears 61.8% Fibo. level and might keep a lid on any subsequent positive move amid renewed RBNZ easing speculations, especially after Wednesday’s disappointing employment figures.
 
On the flip side, the 0.6365-60 region might continue to act as immediate support and is followed by support near the 0.6330 area, which if broken should pave the way for a further downside.
 
The pair then could slide back towards testing sub-0.6300 level before eventually dropping to the 0.6240 horizontal support zone ahead of the multi-year lows, around the 0.6300 round figure mark.

NZD/USD 1-hourly chart

fxsoriginal

NZD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6389
Today Daily Change 0.0005
Today Daily Change % 0.08
Today daily open 0.6384
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6362
Daily SMA50 0.6342
Daily SMA100 0.6462
Daily SMA200 0.6589
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6432
Previous Daily Low 0.6371
Previous Weekly High 0.6458
Previous Weekly Low 0.6333
Previous Monthly High 0.6437
Previous Monthly Low 0.6204
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6394
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6409
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6359
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6335
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6298
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.642
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6457
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6481

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

