NZD/USD Technical Analysis: Head-and-shoulders on 1H

NEWS | | By Omkar Godbole
  • NZD/USD's hourly chart is reporting a head-and-shoulders (H&S) pattern. 
  • A break below 0.6590 is needed to confirm an H&S breakdown. 

NZD/USD has created a head-and-shoulders pattern with the neckline support at 0.6590 on the hourly chart

An hourly close below that level would confirm a head-and-shoulders breakdown - a transition from the bullish higher lows, higher highs to bearish lower highs, lower lows. 

A breakdown, if confirmed, would open the doors for 0.6544 (target as per the measured move method). 

The case for a pullback looks stronger if we take into the bearish inverted hammer candle created on Friday. 

At press time, NZD/USD is trading largely unchanged on the day at 0.6596.

Hourly chart

Trend: Bearish

Technical levels

NZD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6596
Today Daily Change -0.0001
Today Daily Change % -0.02
Today daily open 0.6597
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6495
Daily SMA50 0.6415
Daily SMA100 0.64
Daily SMA200 0.6535
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6616
Previous Daily Low 0.6588
Previous Weekly High 0.6636
Previous Weekly Low 0.6522
Previous Monthly High 0.6466
Previous Monthly Low 0.6321
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6605
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6599
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6585
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6573
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6558
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6612
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6627
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6639

 


 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

