NZD/USD Technical Analysis: Head-and-shoulders on 1H

NZD/USD's hourly chart is reporting a head-and-shoulders (H&S) pattern.

A break below 0.6590 is needed to confirm an H&S breakdown.

NZD/USD has created a head-and-shoulders pattern with the neckline support at 0.6590 on the hourly chart.

An hourly close below that level would confirm a head-and-shoulders breakdown - a transition from the bullish higher lows, higher highs to bearish lower highs, lower lows.

A breakdown, if confirmed, would open the doors for 0.6544 (target as per the measured move method).

The case for a pullback looks stronger if we take into the bearish inverted hammer candle created on Friday.

At press time, NZD/USD is trading largely unchanged on the day at 0.6596.

Hourly chart

Trend: Bearish

Technical levels

NZD/USD Overview Today last price 0.6596 Today Daily Change -0.0001 Today Daily Change % -0.02 Today daily open 0.6597 Trends Daily SMA20 0.6495 Daily SMA50 0.6415 Daily SMA100 0.64 Daily SMA200 0.6535 Levels Previous Daily High 0.6616 Previous Daily Low 0.6588 Previous Weekly High 0.6636 Previous Weekly Low 0.6522 Previous Monthly High 0.6466 Previous Monthly Low 0.6321 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6605 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6599 Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6585 Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6573 Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6558 Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6612 Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6627 Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6639



