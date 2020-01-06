NZD/USD Technical Analysis: Falling channel breakout on 1H

NEWS | | By Omkar Godbole
  • NZD/USD's hourly chart shows a descending channel breakout. 
  • The outlook remains neutral with lower highs setup still intact. 

NZD/USD's hourly chart is reporting a falling channel breakout. 

Even so, it is too early to call an end of the pullback from the Jan. 2 high of 0.6733 has ended, as the bearish lower highs pattern is still intact.

An hourly close above 0.6675 is needed to invalidate the lower highs setup on the hourly chart and confirm a bullish reversal. That would open the doors for a re-test of recent highs above 0.67. 

At press time, NZD/USD is trading at 0.6665, having hit a low of 0.6651 an hour ago. The pair fell 0.50% on Friday as US airstrike on Iranian militia triggered risk aversion. The two nations have moved closer to a direct confrontation in the last 48 hours. 

Hourly chart

Trend: Bullish above 0.6675

Technical levels

NZD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6665
Today Daily Change -0.0002
Today Daily Change % -0.03
Today daily open 0.6666
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6633
Daily SMA50 0.6503
Daily SMA100 0.6423
Daily SMA200 0.6521
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6706
Previous Daily Low 0.6643
Previous Weekly High 0.6756
Previous Weekly Low 0.6643
Previous Monthly High 0.6756
Previous Monthly Low 0.6424
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6667
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6682
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6637
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6608
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6574
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.67
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6735
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6763

 

 

