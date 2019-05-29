NZD/USD technical analysis: Downbeat New Zealand building permits fail to breach 23.6% Fibo.

New Zealand building permits lagged behind market consensus and dropped to the lowest since July 2018.

23.6% Fibonacci retracement of mid-month decline limits immediate downside.

Despite witnessing 9-month low building permits from New Zealand, the NZD/USD pair still holds above 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of its immediate declines as it seesaws near 0.6515 during early Thursday.

New Zealand’s April month seasonally adjusted building permits slipped to the lowest since July to -7.9% versus a forecast of +1.3% gain and downwardly revised -7.4% prior.

With the sustained trading beyond immediate support, prices may now confront 21-bar simple moving average (SMA) near 0.6520 ahead of rising towards 0.6540 and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement near 0.6550.

Additionally, pair’s advances after 0.6550 can have 0.6560, 0.6585 and 0.6600 as follow-on upside targets.

On the downside, a clear break beneath 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of 0.6505 can open fresh leg of declines toward the latest low near 0.6480.

Though, extended south-run under 0.6480 might not refrain from meeting October 2018 low around 0.6425.

NZD/USD hourly chart

Trend: Pullback expected