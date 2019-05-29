NZD/USD technical analysis: Downbeat New Zealand building permits fail to breach 23.6% Fibo.

- New Zealand building permits lagged behind market consensus and dropped to the lowest since July 2018.
- 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of mid-month decline limits immediate downside.
Despite witnessing 9-month low building permits from New Zealand, the NZD/USD pair still holds above 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of its immediate declines as it seesaws near 0.6515 during early Thursday.
New Zealand’s April month seasonally adjusted building permits slipped to the lowest since July to -7.9% versus a forecast of +1.3% gain and downwardly revised -7.4% prior.
With the sustained trading beyond immediate support, prices may now confront 21-bar simple moving average (SMA) near 0.6520 ahead of rising towards 0.6540 and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement near 0.6550.
Additionally, pair’s advances after 0.6550 can have 0.6560, 0.6585 and 0.6600 as follow-on upside targets.
On the downside, a clear break beneath 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of 0.6505 can open fresh leg of declines toward the latest low near 0.6480.
Though, extended south-run under 0.6480 might not refrain from meeting October 2018 low around 0.6425.
NZD/USD hourly chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6513
|Today Daily Change
|-30 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.46%
|Today daily open
|0.6543
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6566
|Daily SMA50
|0.6678
|Daily SMA100
|0.6749
|Daily SMA200
|0.6714
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6559
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6539
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6557
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6481
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6838
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.658
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6547
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6551
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6535
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6527
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6515
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6555
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6567
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6575
