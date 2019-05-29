NZD/USD technical analysis: Downbeat New Zealand building permits fail to breach 23.6% Fibo.

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • New Zealand building permits lagged behind market consensus and dropped to the lowest since July 2018.
  • 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of mid-month decline limits immediate downside.

Despite witnessing 9-month low building permits from New Zealand, the NZD/USD pair still holds above 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of its immediate declines as it seesaws near 0.6515 during early Thursday.

New Zealand’s April month seasonally adjusted building permits slipped to the lowest since July to -7.9% versus a forecast of +1.3% gain and downwardly revised -7.4% prior.

With the sustained trading beyond immediate support, prices may now confront 21-bar simple moving average (SMA) near 0.6520 ahead of rising towards 0.6540 and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement near 0.6550.

Additionally, pair’s advances after 0.6550 can have 0.6560, 0.6585 and 0.6600 as follow-on upside targets.

On the downside, a clear break beneath 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of 0.6505 can open fresh leg of declines toward the latest low near 0.6480.

Though, extended south-run under 0.6480 might not refrain from meeting October 2018 low around 0.6425.

NZD/USD hourly chart

Trend: Pullback expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.6513
Today Daily Change -30 pips
Today Daily Change % -0.46%
Today daily open 0.6543
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6566
Daily SMA50 0.6678
Daily SMA100 0.6749
Daily SMA200 0.6714
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6559
Previous Daily Low 0.6539
Previous Weekly High 0.6557
Previous Weekly Low 0.6481
Previous Monthly High 0.6838
Previous Monthly Low 0.658
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6547
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6551
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6535
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6527
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6515
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6555
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6567
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6575

 

 

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD accelerates slumps, approaches multi-year low

EUR/USD accelerates slumps, approaches multi-year low

The dollar enjoys a stronger demand post-Wall Street's opening, as the run toward safety persists, trading at fresh daily lows close to the multi-year one set this May at 1.1106.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD pressured by political uncertainty

GBP/USD pressured by political uncertainty

GBP/USD is trading below 1.2650, under pressure. UK political uncertainty intensifies as the leadership contest in the Conservative Party broadens. US-Sino tensions remain high.

GBP/USD News

USDJPY is treading water on 109 handle above lowest levels since Jan

USDJPY is treading water on 109 handle above lowest levels since Jan

The U.S. session has seen U.S. stocks tumble into negative territory again following further anxiety over the U.S. and Sino.

USD/JPY News

It’s hard to see how a rate cut helps much in a trade war emergency

It’s hard to see how a rate cut helps much in a trade war emergency

We don’t know how to judge the inverted yield curve at the 3-month/10-year. Bloomberg reports “the yield gap between three-month and 10-year Treasuries -- often watched as an early signal of pending recession -- fell to a 2007 low of minus 13 basis points Wednesday.”

Read more

Gold: Oscillating around 20-D EMA, bears look to 200-D SMA

Gold: Oscillating around 20-D EMA, bears look to 200-D SMA

The technical outlook is much the same midweek as it was at the start of the week. The price is oscillating around the 20-D EMA losing sights of the channel resistance. A re-run of the downside will open prospects for the double bottom lows at 1266 ahead of 1262.

Gold News

