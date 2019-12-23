NZD/USD Technical Analysis: Daily MACD offers bearish signal

NZD/USD's daily MACD has turned bearish for first since mid-November.

A corrective pullback to ascending moving average could be in the offing.

NZD/USD could feel the pull of gravity on Monday, as a key indicator is offering a bearish signal for the first time in over a month.

The daily MACD histogram, an indicator used to identify trend changes and trend strength, has dropped below zero, signaling a bullish-to-bearish trend change.

The first negative reading since mid-September indicates the rally from lows near 0.6330 has ended and bears have likely regained control.

The below-zero MACD adds credence to Dec. 13's bearish inverted hammer and has likely opened the doors for a drop to the ascending 5-week moving average, currently at 0.6555.

At press time, NZD/USD is trading at 0.6602, representing marginal gains on the day.

Daily chart

Trend: Bearish

Technical levels