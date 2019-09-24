NZD/USD technical analysis: Bulls looking to extend the recovery further beyond 0.6300 handle

By Haresh Menghani
  • The recovery move extends further beyond 100-hour SMA.
  • Technical set-up points to additional recovery to 0.6330 area.

The NZD/USD pair built on the overnight recovery move from multi-year lows and continued gaining positive traction for the second consecutive session on Tuesday, with bulls now looking to extend the momentum further beyond the 0.6300 round-figure mark.
 
Given the previous session's breakthrough a short-term descending trend-channel formation on the 1-hourly chart, a follow-through move beyond 100-hour SMA and 23.6% Fibo. level of the 0.6452-0.6254 recent downfall support prospects for additional gains.
 
Moreover, technical indicators on the 1-hourly chart have been gaining positive traction and also recovered from the bearish territory on the 4-hourly chart, further reinforcing the near-term constructive set-up amid improving risk sentiment.
 
However, oscillators on the daily chart maintained their bearish bias and warrant some caution before placing any aggressive bets. This coupled with a follow-through USD buying interest might keep a lid on any runaway rally, at least for the time being.
 
Meanwhile, the recovery could get extended but seems more likely to fizzle out near 38.2% Fibo. level resistance near the 0.6330 region. On the flip side, the descending trend-channel resistance breakpoint – around the 0.6275 region - now seems to act as immediate support.

NZD/USD 1-hourly chart

fxsoriginal

NZD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6299
Today Daily Change 0.0004
Today Daily Change % 0.06
Today daily open 0.6295
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6352
Daily SMA50 0.6469
Daily SMA100 0.6532
Daily SMA200 0.6655
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.63
Previous Daily Low 0.6258
Previous Weekly High 0.6392
Previous Weekly Low 0.6254
Previous Monthly High 0.659
Previous Monthly Low 0.6283
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6284
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6274
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6269
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6242
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6227
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6311
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6326
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6353

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

