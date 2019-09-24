NZD/USD technical analysis: Bulls looking to extend the recovery further beyond 0.6300 handle

- The recovery move extends further beyond 100-hour SMA.
- Technical set-up points to additional recovery to 0.6330 area.
The NZD/USD pair built on the overnight recovery move from multi-year lows and continued gaining positive traction for the second consecutive session on Tuesday, with bulls now looking to extend the momentum further beyond the 0.6300 round-figure mark.
Given the previous session's breakthrough a short-term descending trend-channel formation on the 1-hourly chart, a follow-through move beyond 100-hour SMA and 23.6% Fibo. level of the 0.6452-0.6254 recent downfall support prospects for additional gains.
Moreover, technical indicators on the 1-hourly chart have been gaining positive traction and also recovered from the bearish territory on the 4-hourly chart, further reinforcing the near-term constructive set-up amid improving risk sentiment.
However, oscillators on the daily chart maintained their bearish bias and warrant some caution before placing any aggressive bets. This coupled with a follow-through USD buying interest might keep a lid on any runaway rally, at least for the time being.
Meanwhile, the recovery could get extended but seems more likely to fizzle out near 38.2% Fibo. level resistance near the 0.6330 region. On the flip side, the descending trend-channel resistance breakpoint – around the 0.6275 region - now seems to act as immediate support.
NZD/USD 1-hourly chart
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6299
|Today Daily Change
|0.0004
|Today Daily Change %
|0.06
|Today daily open
|0.6295
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6352
|Daily SMA50
|0.6469
|Daily SMA100
|0.6532
|Daily SMA200
|0.6655
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.63
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6258
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6392
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6254
|Previous Monthly High
|0.659
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6283
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6284
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6274
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6269
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6242
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6227
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6311
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6326
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6353
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays below 1.1000 on German IFO
EUR/USD fails to benefit from upbeat German IFO Business Climate survey, as it keeps its range just below the 1.10 handle. The sentiment around the Euro remains undermined by German recession fears, as the focus now shifts to the US data for fresh impetus.
GBP/USD rallied as UK Supreme Court rules prorogation was 'unlawful'
GBP/USD rallied hard and flirted with the 1.2500 figure after the UK Supreme Court ruled prorogation was 'unlawful', declaring PM Johnson as guilty of suspending the parliament unlawfully. Unable to sustain gains, the pair is back trading around 1.2450.
USD/JPY revisits daily highs on fresh trade optimism
Amid a fresh risk-on wave triggered by China's new tariff waiver on US' soybean imports, the USD/JPY pair quickly reversed a dip to 107.47 and jumped back to test the daily tops of 107.69. Focus on BOJ Governor Kuroda's speech.
Gold sits near 2-week tops, just above $1520 level
Gold edged higher during the early European session on Tuesday and remained well within the striking distance of over two-week tops set in the previous session.
Top 3 price prediction Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum: Facebook leaves the Yuan out of its Libra project
Today we have learned, thanks to the question of a German parliamentarian, the composition of the basket of currencies that will support Libra – the stable coin promoted by Facebook.