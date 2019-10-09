NZD/USD technical analysis: Bulls challenging 0.6330-35 supply zone, weekly tops

- The pair regains some traction on Wednesday and climbs to weekly tops.
- Bulls are likely to wait for a sustained move beyond 0.6330-35 supply zone.
The NZD/USD pair continued showing some resilience below 100-hour EMA and managed to regain some positive traction on Wednesday. The intraday uptick lifted the pair to the top end of its weekly trading range and closer to the 0.6330-35 supply zone.
The mentioned region coincides with a resistance marked by a short-term descending trend-line, extending from last Friday's swing high, and should act as a key pivotal point for short-term traders and help determine the pair's next leg of a directional move.
Meanwhile, technical indicators on the daily chart have recovered from the bearish territory and also gaining positive traction on hourly charts, supporting prospects for an extension of the pair's recent recovery move from multi-year lows set earlier this October.
Sustained move beyond the mentioned hurdle has the potential to lift the pair further towards reclaiming the 0.6400 handle before bulls eventually aim to test the 0.6425-30 supply zone en-route September monthly swing highs resistance near mid-0.6400s.
On the flip side, the 100-hour EMA, currently near the 0.6300 round-figure mark, might continue to protect the immediate downside, which if broken might negate the constructive outlook and accelerate the slide back towards challenging the 0.6245 horizontal support.
NZD/USD 1-hourly chart
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6315
|Today Daily Change
|0.0017
|Today Daily Change %
|0.27
|Today daily open
|0.6298
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6312
|Daily SMA50
|0.6378
|Daily SMA100
|0.6502
|Daily SMA200
|0.663
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6327
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6285
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6338
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6204
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6452
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6249
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6301
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6311
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.628
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6261
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6237
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6322
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6346
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6364
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
