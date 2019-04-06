NZD/USD technical analysis: Bulls await a sustained move beyond 0.6600 handle

The NZD/USD pair failed to capitalize on the overnight strong up-move to over three-week tops and struggled to find acceptance above the 0.6600 mark.
The mentioned handle coincides with 200-period SMA on the 4-hourly chart and should act as a key pivotal point for the pair's next leg of a directional move.
Looking at the broader picture, the pair on Monday managed to decisively break through a three-week-old descending trend-channel and thus, remains poised to build on the recent bounce from near seven-month lows set on May 25.
Technical indicators on hourly charts maintained their bullish bias and have just started gaining positive traction on the daily chart, adding credence to the constructive outlook and prospects for a further near-term appreciating move.
A sustained move beyond the 0.6600 handle will reaffirm the bullish outlook and set the stage for a possible move towards the 0.6900 round figure mark with some intermediate resistance near mid-0.6600s and the 0.6675-80 region.
NZD/USD 4-hourly chart
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6596
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0002
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.03
|Today daily open
|0.6598
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6549
|Daily SMA50
|0.665
|Daily SMA100
|0.6738
|Daily SMA200
|0.6711
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6605
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6528
|Previous Weekly High
|0.656
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6495
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6684
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6481
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6575
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6557
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6549
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6499
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6471
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6626
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6654
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6704
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Editors' pick
EUR/USD pulls back from 3-week highs consolidates at higher ground
The dollar remains under although there was no follow-through to Monday's sell-off. EUR/USD flat for the day at around 1.1240 following disappointing data from both shores of the Atlantic. Fed's Powell said policymakers would act as appropriate to sustain the expansion, odds for a rate cut decreased modestly.
GBP/USD higher in range, limited by 1.2700
Broad dollar's weakness keeps the GBP/USD pair afloat although gains beyond 1.2700 still seem unlikely due to the wait-and-see in UK politics ahead of May's replacement. Data weighs on Pound as UK Markit Construction PMI fell to 48.6 in May.
USD/JPY bounces-back to 108.00 as S&P 500 futures turn positive
Amid an uptick in the US S&P 500 futures and Treasury yields, the USD/JPY pair caught a fresh bid-wave and bounced-back to the 108 handle, as the bulls were rescued by an improvement in the risk sentiment.
AUD/USD flashes fresh 3-week high despite RBA’s 0.25% rate cut
Even if the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) announced a 25 basis points (bps) cut to its benchmark cash rate, the AUD/USD pair is on the bids on Tuesday.
Gold retreats toward $1320 as correction from multi-month highs deepens
After climbing to its highest level in more than four months near $1329 boosted by the intense flight-to-safety, the XAU/USD pair changed its direction and started to retrace the impressive upsurge that allowed the troy ounce of the precious metal to gain more than $50 since last Thursday.