NZD/USD Technical Analysis: Bullish exhaustion on H1 favors pullback to 0.6580

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • NZD/USD repeatedly fails to clear weekly horizontal resistance.
  • NZ Credit Card Spending For November came in below expectations, above prior.
  • 200-HMA, 50% Fibonacci retracement offers a strong nut to crack for sellers.

With the mixed reaction to the recently published New Zealand data, NZD/USD seesaws around 0.6610 during early Friday.

New Zealand’s (NZ) November month Credit Card Spending (YoY) slip below 5.0% forecast to 4.5% but still held above downwardly revised 2.3% (actual prior was 2.5%).

A week-long horizontal resistance around 0.6615/16 has been restricting the pair’s upside off-late.

With this, the pair is expected to witness a pullback towards a confluence of 200-Hour Simple Moving Average (HMA) and 50% Fibonacci Retracement of December 11-12 upside, at 0.6580.

Though, pair’s further declines will be restricted by the seven-day-old rising support line and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement, close to 0.6565.

Meanwhile, a sustained upside beyond 0.6615 enables the pair to challenge the monthly high surrounding 0.6636 while its further rise can aim for an early-July low near 0.6655.

NZD/USD hourly (H1) chart

Trend: Pullback expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.6608
Today Daily Change 1 pip
Today Daily Change % 0.02%
Today daily open 0.6607
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.652
Daily SMA50 0.6432
Daily SMA100 0.64
Daily SMA200 0.6531
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6615
Previous Daily Low 0.6572
Previous Weekly High 0.6636
Previous Weekly Low 0.6522
Previous Monthly High 0.6466
Previous Monthly Low 0.6321
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6598
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6588
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6581
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6555
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6538
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6624
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.664
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6666

 

 

