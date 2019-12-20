NZD/USD Technical Analysis: Bullish exhaustion on H1 favors pullback to 0.6580

- NZD/USD repeatedly fails to clear weekly horizontal resistance.
- NZ Credit Card Spending For November came in below expectations, above prior.
- 200-HMA, 50% Fibonacci retracement offers a strong nut to crack for sellers.
With the mixed reaction to the recently published New Zealand data, NZD/USD seesaws around 0.6610 during early Friday.
New Zealand’s (NZ) November month Credit Card Spending (YoY) slip below 5.0% forecast to 4.5% but still held above downwardly revised 2.3% (actual prior was 2.5%).
A week-long horizontal resistance around 0.6615/16 has been restricting the pair’s upside off-late.
With this, the pair is expected to witness a pullback towards a confluence of 200-Hour Simple Moving Average (HMA) and 50% Fibonacci Retracement of December 11-12 upside, at 0.6580.
Though, pair’s further declines will be restricted by the seven-day-old rising support line and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement, close to 0.6565.
Meanwhile, a sustained upside beyond 0.6615 enables the pair to challenge the monthly high surrounding 0.6636 while its further rise can aim for an early-July low near 0.6655.
NZD/USD hourly (H1) chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6608
|Today Daily Change
|1 pip
|Today Daily Change %
|0.02%
|Today daily open
|0.6607
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.652
|Daily SMA50
|0.6432
|Daily SMA100
|0.64
|Daily SMA200
|0.6531
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6615
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6572
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6636
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6522
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6466
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6321
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6598
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6588
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6581
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6555
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6538
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6624
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.664
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6666
