NZD/USD technical analysis: Bias remains tilted in favour of bearish traders until below 0.6400 mark

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani

  • The NZD/USD pair failed to capitalize on its goodish intraday bounce from fresh multi-year lows and failed ahead of the 0.6400 round figure mark.
  • The mentioned handle nears the top end of a short-term descending trend-channel formation and should act as a key pivotal point for traders.

Meanwhile, oscillators on hourly charts have also failed to gain any meaningful traction, rather held in the bearish territory and support prospects for further near-term depreciating move amid a goodish pickup in the USD demand.

However, lightly oversold conditions on the daily chart seemed to be the only factor holding bearish traders from placing any fresh bets in the wake of positive trade-related headlines and an intraday turnaround in the global risk sentiment.

However, a sustained breakthrough the mentioned trend-channel resistance, leading to a subsequent move beyond the 0.6420-25 supply zone is likely to trigger a short-covering move and lift the pair further towards the key 0.6500 psychological mark.

NZD/USD 4-hourly chart

NZD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6375
Today Daily Change -0.0030
Today Daily Change % -0.47
Today daily open 0.6405
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6478
Daily SMA50 0.6588
Daily SMA100 0.6601
Daily SMA200 0.6707
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.641
Previous Daily Low 0.6364
Previous Weekly High 0.6443
Previous Weekly Low 0.6361
Previous Monthly High 0.6792
Previous Monthly Low 0.6543
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6393
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6382
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6376
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6347
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.633
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6422
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6439
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6469

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

