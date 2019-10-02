NZD/USD technical analysis: Bears in control below multiple trendlines, 21-day SMA

- NZD/USD bounces off the four-year lows amid nearly oversold RSI conditions.
- Three-week-old falling trend-line acts as an immediate upside barrier.
With the oversold conditions of 14-bar relative strength index (RSI) activating the NZD/USD pair’s pullback from multi-year lows, the quote takes the bids to 0.6252 during initial trading session on Wednesday.
The pair now seems to head towards September 25 low near 0.6265 while a falling trend-line since September 12, at 0.6295, could restrict further upside.
In a case where prices rally beyond 0.6295, a confluence of 21-day simple moving average (SMA), a downward sloping trend-line since July 19, around 0.6330/35 could question buyers, which if broken confirms the falling wedge bullish formation that holds the gate for an upswing towards 0.6450 and 0.6500 resistance while eventually pushing optimists towards 0.6800 region.
On the contrary, pair’s declines below a recent low of 0.6203 might take rest on a falling trend-line since mid-June, at 0.6185 prior to revisiting 2015 lows around 0.6085.
NZD/USD daily chart
Trend: bearish
additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6252
|Today Daily Change
|8 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.13%
|Today daily open
|0.6244
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6338
|Daily SMA50
|0.6414
|Daily SMA100
|0.6514
|Daily SMA200
|0.664
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6272
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6204
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6349
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6258
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6452
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6249
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.623
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6246
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6208
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6172
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6139
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6276
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6309
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6345
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
