NZD/USD technical analysis: Bears challenge ascending trend-line/50-DMA confluence support

- The NZD/USD pair remained heavily offered on the last trading day of the week and dropped to fresh 2-1/2 week lows, farther below mid-0.6600s.
- The pair has now slipped below 50% Fibo. level of the 0.6487-0.6792 recent up-move and closer to over one-month-old ascending trend-line support.
The overnight breakthrough a confluence region - comprising of 100-day SMA and 38.2% Fibo. level, was seen as a key trigger for bearish traders and a follow-through selling on the last trading day of the week.
Meanwhile, technical indicators on the daily chart have just started gaining negative momentum and support prospects for an eventual bearish break through the ascending trend-line - coinciding with 50-day SMA.
However, oscillators on hourly charts are already flashing oversold conditions and hence, traders are likely to wait for a sustained break through the said support before positioning for any further near-term slide.
Failure to defend the confluence support might now turn the pair vulnerable to head towards challenging the 0.6600 round figure mark before eventually dropping to its next support near the 0.6555-50 region.
NZD/USD daily chart
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6633
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0030
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.45
|Today daily open
|0.6663
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6692
|Daily SMA50
|0.6619
|Daily SMA100
|0.6673
|Daily SMA200
|0.6724
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6708
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6653
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6792
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6686
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6722
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6487
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6674
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6687
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6641
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.662
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6586
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6696
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.673
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6751
