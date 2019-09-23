NZD/USD technical analysis: Attempting a bounce after biggest weekly loss since July

- NZD/USD has picked up a bid, possibly due to risk-on in the equities.
- The bias remains bearish with lower highs, lower lows setup on the weekly chart.
NZD/USD is currently trading at 0.6273, representing 0.24% gains on the day.
The uptick could be associated with the risk-on action in the equities. As of writing, the stocks in New Zealand are up 0.60%. The futures on the S&P 500 are also up close to 0.5% and Australia's S&P/ASX 200 is adding 0.48%.
The stocks have likely picked up a bid on China's Vice Agriculture Minister's comments that last week's canceled visit by a Chinese trade-delegation to US farm-states has nothing to do with trade talks.
The Kiwi may extend gains to the 50-hour moving average (MA) at 0.6290 if the risk assets remain bid.
Technical outlook, however, would remain bearish as long as the pair is trading below the 10-day MA, currently at 0.6346.
The pair fell by 1.88% last week – the biggest drop since the last week of July – and closed at the lowest level since September 2015, confirming a fresh lower low, lower high pattern on the weekly chart.
Hence, the path of least resistance is to the downside and the selling could gather traction once the daily low of 0.6260 is breached.
Weekly chart
Trend: Bearish
Technical levels
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6271
|Today Daily Change
|0.0013
|Today Daily Change %
|0.21
|Today daily open
|0.6258
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6357
|Daily SMA50
|0.6477
|Daily SMA100
|0.6535
|Daily SMA200
|0.6657
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6311
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6254
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6392
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6254
|Previous Monthly High
|0.659
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6283
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6276
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6289
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6238
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6217
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6181
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6295
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6331
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6352
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: bears pressuring, 1.0980 critical support
Risk aversion took over the FX board on Friday, weighing on high-yielding assets. The EUR/USD pair, finished the week just a handful of pips above the 1.1000 figure amid mounting tensions between the US and China.
GBP/USD: Nears 4-day old support-line amid bearish MACD
A bearish signal from the 12-bar MACD indicator portrays the GBP/USD pair’s weakness as it seesaws around near-term key support-line while taking rounds to 1.2470 during early Monday.
USD/JPY: Bulls reasurting themselves above key support
USD/JPY has started out in Asia for the week a touch higher as sentiment for trade talks remains on track, if not a little delicate following Friday's comments from US President Trump.
Gold stays below 2-week-old resistance-line despite trade/political pessimism
Gold prices fail to portray the recent risk-aversion wave as they remain below near-term resistance-line while taking rounds to $1,513 on early Monday. The geopolitical tension has been the major driving force for markets’ immediate risk sentiment off-late.
US China Trade and the Ever Strengthening Dollar
The US China trade dispute has been the main motif of the global economy for almost two years. The Federal Reserve, the European Central Bank, the IMF and the World Bank have cited its actual and potential risks numerous times.