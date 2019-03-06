NZD/USD technical analysis: 61.8% Fibo, overbought RSI dim impact of upbeat New Zealand trade data

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • New Zealand’s terms of trade index grew to the highest in over a year.
  • Overbought RSI conditions and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement questions buyers despite the quote’s sustained trading beyond 4H 200MA.

Despite New Zealand’s upbeat quarterly trade data, the NZD/USD pair couldn’t extend its latest advances as it traders near 0.6600 during early Tuesday.

Overbought levels of 14-bar relative strength index (RSI) and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of April-end to May month declines limit the pair’s immediate upside even if Q1 2019 figures of New Zealand terms of trade index surged to highest in a year by matching 1.0% forecast versus -3.0% prior.

As a result, 200-bar moving average on the 4-hour chart (4H 200MA) at 0.6585 gains sellers’ attention, a break of which can fetch the quote to 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level near 0.6560 and then to 0.6530 comprising 23.6% Fibonacci retracement.

In a case where prices keep trading southwards past-0.6530, 0.6480 and October 2018 low surrounding 0.6425 may flash on bears’ radar.

On the upside, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level near 0.6610 acts as nearby resistance for the pair to break in order to extend its latest upward trajectory towards 0.6615.

If bulls continue dominating trade sentiment after 0.6615, 0.6645/55 and 0.6690 can become their favorites.

NZD/USD 4-Hour chart

Trend: Pullback expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.6597
Today Daily Change 60 pips
Today Daily Change % 0.92%
Today daily open 0.6537
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.655
Daily SMA50 0.6657
Daily SMA100 0.674
Daily SMA200 0.6712
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6548
Previous Daily Low 0.6497
Previous Weekly High 0.656
Previous Weekly Low 0.6495
Previous Monthly High 0.6684
Previous Monthly Low 0.6481
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6529
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6516
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6507
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6476
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6456
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6558
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6578
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6609

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD settles around 1.1240, holds at 3-week highs

EUR/USD settles around 1.1240, holds at 3-week highs

The EUR/USD pair traded as high as 1.1261 Monday, as softer-than-expected manufacturing output alongside Fed's Bullard comments, opening doors for a rate cut in the US, triggered a dollar's sell-off.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD seesaws around 1.2670 amid fewer fresh catalysts

GBP/USD seesaws around 1.2670 amid fewer fresh catalysts

Despite mostly holding its earlier strength, GBP/USD refrains from further advances as it seesaws near 1.2670 during early Tuesday. The Cable gave little importance to the UK manufacturing PMI’s drop to the lowest since 2016 .

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY bears testing below 108 handle towards 107.27 61.8% Fibonacci target

USD/JPY bears testing below 108 handle towards 107.27 61.8% Fibonacci target

USD/JPY remains immedaitely offered while below the 20-D SMA and the near term downtrend at 109.92 higher up.

USD/JPY News

Reserve Bank of Australia Preview: Rate reduction expected

Reserve Bank of Australia Preview: Rate reduction expected

The Reserve Bank of Australia will announce its decision on interest rates at 2:30 pm AEST am in Sydney, Australia, 4:30 am GMT and 12:30am EDT Tuesday June 4th.

Read more

Gold: bears look for pull back to 1297/98

Gold: bears look for pull back to 1297/98

Gold has extended above channels resistance. Gold broke the 25th March highs at 1323, scoring a high of 1328 overnight. 1297 comes in as a compelling downside target being the 50% Fibo retracement of the late April and early May double-bottom swing lows to recent spike high.

Gold News

