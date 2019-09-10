NZD/USD technical analysis: 200-bar SMA caps the upside after China data

- NZD/USD pulls back from near-term key resistance even if China flashed better than forecast CPI/PPI data.
- 0.6412/10 acts as immediate support, 38.2% Fibonacci retracement and August 09 high could please buyers during further upside.
The 200-bar simple moving average (SMA) questions the NZD/USD pair’s strength as it takes the rounds to 0.6435 during Tuesday’s Asian session.
The 200-bar SMA, at 0.6445 now, successfully holds the pair captive despite China’s August month consumer price index (CPI) and producer price index (PPI) grew past forecasts of +2.6% and -0.9% (YoY) to +2.8% and -0.8% respectively. Investors might have focused more on the PPI data as it lagged behind -0.3% prior.
With the receding strength of 12-bar moving average convergence and divergence (MACD) histogram, coupled with repeated failures to cross key SMA, prices are likely to witness a pullback towards 0.6412/10 horizontal area including Monday’s low and August 23 high.
In a case where the quote slips below 0.6410, August 07 low near 0.6375 and September-start top surrounding 0.6320 could appear on sellers’ radar.
Alternatively, an upside clearance of 0.6445 SMA level could propel prices to 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of July-September declines, near 0.6470, while August 09 high of 0.6500 could please buyers then after.
It should also be noted that pair’s run-up beyond 0.6500 could as well challenge 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of 0.6593.
NZD/USD 4-hour chart
Trend: pullback expected
additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6435
|Today Daily Change
|8 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.12%
|Today daily open
|0.6427
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6385
|Daily SMA50
|0.6532
|Daily SMA100
|0.656
|Daily SMA200
|0.668
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6445
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6412
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6444
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6269
|Previous Monthly High
|0.659
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6283
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6432
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6425
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6411
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6395
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6378
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6444
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6461
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6477
