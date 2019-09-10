NZD/USD technical analysis: 200-bar SMA caps the upside after China data

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • NZD/USD pulls back from near-term key resistance even if China flashed better than forecast CPI/PPI data.
  • 0.6412/10 acts as immediate support, 38.2% Fibonacci retracement and August 09 high could please buyers during further upside.

The 200-bar simple moving average (SMA) questions the NZD/USD pair’s strength as it takes the rounds to 0.6435 during Tuesday’s Asian session.

The 200-bar SMA, at 0.6445 now, successfully holds the pair captive despite China’s August month consumer price index (CPI) and producer price index (PPI) grew past forecasts of +2.6% and -0.9% (YoY) to +2.8% and -0.8% respectively. Investors might have focused more on the PPI data as it lagged behind -0.3% prior.

With the receding strength of 12-bar moving average convergence and divergence (MACD) histogram, coupled with repeated failures to cross key SMA, prices are likely to witness a pullback towards 0.6412/10 horizontal area including Monday’s low and August 23 high.

In a case where the quote slips below 0.6410, August 07 low near 0.6375 and September-start top surrounding 0.6320 could appear on sellers’ radar.

Alternatively, an upside clearance of 0.6445 SMA level could propel prices to 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of July-September declines, near 0.6470, while August 09 high of 0.6500 could please buyers then after.

It should also be noted that pair’s run-up beyond 0.6500 could as well challenge 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of 0.6593.

NZD/USD 4-hour chart

Trend: pullback expected

additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.6435
Today Daily Change 8 pips
Today Daily Change % 0.12%
Today daily open 0.6427
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6385
Daily SMA50 0.6532
Daily SMA100 0.656
Daily SMA200 0.668
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6445
Previous Daily Low 0.6412
Previous Weekly High 0.6444
Previous Weekly Low 0.6269
Previous Monthly High 0.659
Previous Monthly Low 0.6283
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6432
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6425
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6411
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6395
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6378
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6444
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6461
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6477

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

