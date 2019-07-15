NZD/USD technical analysis: 11-week old resistance-line, 61.8% Fibo. question buyers cheering 200-D EMA break

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • Upbeat China data help NZD/USD buyers to cross 200-D EMA.
  • Short-term trend-line resistance, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement stand tall to question buyers amid near overbought RSI levels.

Except for China’s second quarter (Q2) Gross Domestic Product (GDP) print on a QoQ basis, the majority of the statistics from recently published data dump pleased Antipodeans buyers. The NZD/USD pair, being one of them, rose past-200-day exponential moving average (200-D EMA) after the release while taking the rounds to 0.6720 by the press time of early Monday.

Although break of the key exponential moving average (EMA) portrays the quote’s strength, an upward sloping trend-line stretched since late-April, at 0.6740, followed by 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of February to May downpour at 0.6766, can keep prices in check.

In a case prices rally past-0.6766 on a daily closing basis, mid-April high surrounding 0.6785, adjacent to 0.6800 round-figure, can be bulls favorites.

On the contrary, failure to hold recent breakout momentum, as suggested by the 14-day relative strength index (RSI), can recall 0.6685/80 and 100-D EMA level of 0.6662.

During the counts of declines below 0.6662, 0.6600, 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of 0.6590 and immediate support-line near 0.6580 seem key to the sellers.

NZD/USD daily chart

Trend: Pullback expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.6717
Today Daily Change 21 pips
Today Daily Change % 0.31%
Today daily open 0.6696
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6605
Daily SMA50 0.6589
Daily SMA100 0.6697
Daily SMA200 0.6711
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6699
Previous Daily Low 0.6657
Previous Weekly High 0.6699
Previous Weekly Low 0.6567
Previous Monthly High 0.6722
Previous Monthly Low 0.6487
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6683
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6673
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6669
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6642
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6627
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6711
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6726
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6753

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

