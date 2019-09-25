NZD/USD surrenders post-RBNZ gains, holds steady above 0.6300 handle

RBNZ’s decision to maintain status-quo provided some intraday boost on Wednesday.

Recovering US bond yields underpinned the USD demand and capped further gains.

Deteriorating risk sentiment might exert some pressure amid thin US economic docket.

Having failed to capitalize on the post-RBNZ spike to one-week tops, the NZD/USD pair now seems to have stabilized and was seen consolidating in a range near the 0.6320 region.



The pair added to its recent recovery gains from multi-year lows and got a strong boost during the early Asian session on Wednesday after the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) kept the overnight cash rate unchanged at 1.00%. However, the accompanying policy statement said that there is scope for additional monetary stimulus to boost economic growth and maintain inflation/employment objectives, which eventually kept a lid on any strong follow-through.

Post-RBNZ uptick quickly runs out the steam

This coupled with a goodish pickup in the US Dollar demand, supported by recovering US Treasury bond yields on the back of encouraging trade-related developments, further collaborated towards capping the pair, at least for the time being. It is worth mentioning that China is reportedly planning to buy more US farm products as a goodwill gesture to the recent move by the US to exempt $250 billion Chinese goods from a 25% tariff and ahead of the high-level trade talks in October.



Meanwhile, a slight deterioration in the global risk sentiment, as depicted by a bearish trading sentiment around equity markets, further benefitted the greenback's perceived safe-haven status against its New-Zealand counterpart and might continue to exert some downward pressure on the major.



In absence of any major market-moving economic releases from the US, traders on Wednesday are likely to take cues from scheduled speeches by influential FOMC members - Chicago Fed President Charles Evans and Kansas City Fed President Esther George - in order to grab some short-term opportunities.

Technical levels to watch