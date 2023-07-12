NZD/USD surrenders gains and drops below 0.6200 as US Inflation comes into picture

- NZD/USD has surrendered its entire gains as the focus shifts to US inflation.
- The RBNZ was expected to keep interest rates steady at 5.5% as the economy has already reported a technical recession.
- S&P500 futures have posted decent gains in the London session, portraying strength in the appeal for US equities.
The NZD/USD pair has sharply dropped below the round-level support of 0.6200 after facing significant offers near 0.6240. The Kiwi asset is under severe pressure as the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) kept the interest rate decision unchanged as expected by the market participants.
RBNZ Governor Adrian Orr was expected to keep interest rates steady at 5.5% as the economy has already reported a technical recession and further policy restriction could has weighed more pressure on the economic outlook.
After analyzing RBNZ’s decision, economists at ANZ Bank conveyed we continue to expect a 25 bps hike in the November Monetary Policy Statement (MPS), but this is not today’s story. For now, inflation indicators continue to fall obediently, and the RBNZ’s pause is highly credible.
Meanwhile, S&P500 futures have posted decent gains in the London session, portraying strength in the appeal for US equities. The US Dollar Index (DXY) is demonstrating a non-directional performance after a fragile pullback around 101.50. Volatility in the USD Index has squeezed as investors have been sidelined ahead of the Consumer Price Index (CPI) data, which will release at 12:30 GMT.
Analysts at Well Fargo have forecasted the headline CPI to rise a modest 0.2% in June. Favorable base comparisons due to last year's surge in energy and food prices should set up the year-over-year rate to fall nearly a full percentage point to 3.1%. We look for the core CPI to downshift alongside a decline in core goods prices. The ongoing improvement in supply chains has helped to ease pressure on goods, and we expect vehicle prices to contract in June.
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6187
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0013
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.21
|Today daily open
|0.62
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.617
|Daily SMA50
|0.617
|Daily SMA100
|0.6188
|Daily SMA200
|0.6179
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6225
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6166
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6221
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6124
|Previous Monthly High
|0.625
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.599
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6189
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6202
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6169
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6138
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.611
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6228
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6256
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6287
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
How will US Dollar react to June inflation data? – LIVE
Annual inflation in the US, as measured by the Change in the Consumer Price Index (CPI), is forecast to decline from 4% in May to 3.1% in June. The US Dollar stays under persistent selling pressure as investors price in a less aggressive Fed tightening on hopes of easing price pressures.
EUR/USD clings to small daily gains above 1.1000 ahead of US CPI
EUR/USD continues to trade in positive territory slightly above 1.1000 as investors refrain from taking large positions. June Consumer Price Index data from the US will be watched closely due to its potential influence on the Federal Reserve's rate outlook.
GBP/USD retreats below 1.2950 as focus shifts to US inflation report
GBP/USD touched its highest level in 15 months at 1.2970 in the Asian session on Wednesday. With market participants moving to the sidelines ahead of the all-important US inflation report, the pair retreated below 1.2950, erasing its daily gains in the process.
Gold holds above $1,930, awaits US CPI data
Gold price trades modestly higher on the day above $1,930 after having closed in positive territory on Tuesday. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield continues to edge lower toward 3.9% ahead of US CPI data, helping XAU/USD hold its ground.
Top 3 token unlocks worth $75 million this week: APT, APE, IMX
While the crypto market continues to stall, Bitcoin (BTC), altcoins continue to suffer by association. Meanwhile, the Bitcoin mining narrative is setting camp, with institutions buying into the idea and market players hoping it will help drive BTC price to unprecedented highs.