NZD/USD surrenders a major part of its early gains to 0.60 mark

  • NZD/USD retreats around 40 pips from session tops and drops back closer to daily lows.
  • Bullish traders seemed rather unimpressed by a strong rally in the US equity markets.
  • A goodish pickup in the US bond yields helped limit the intraday USD corrective slide.

The NZD/USD pair failed to capitalize on its early uptick to the key 0.60 psychological mark and has now retreated to the lower end of its daily trading range.

The pair managed to regain some positive traction on Wednesday and the uptick was sponsored by a modest US dollar pullback. Investors cheered the passage of another $484 billion economic support bill by the US Senate and the same was evident from a strong positive move in the equity markets.

The risk-on mood undermined the greenback's safe-haven demand and provided a modest lift to perceived riskier currencies, including the kiwi. However, a goodish pickup in the US Treasury bond yields helped limit the intraday USD slide and kept a lid on any further strong gains for the major.

Meanwhile, the pair's initial uptick lacked any strong bullish conviction, instead fizzled out rather quickly as investors remain concerns about the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic and continued lending some support to the USD's status as the global reserve currency.

The pair has now retreated around 40 pips from daily tops and moved well within the striking distance of a near one-week-old trading range support, around the 0.5940-35 region. Failure to defend the mentioned support might prompt some technical selling and pave the way for additional near-term weakness.

Technical levels to watch

NZD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.5963
Today Daily Change 0.0005
Today Daily Change % 0.08
Today daily open 0.5958
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.5987
Daily SMA50 0.6114
Daily SMA100 0.635
Daily SMA200 0.6381
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6046
Previous Daily Low 0.5934
Previous Weekly High 0.6131
Previous Weekly Low 0.5922
Previous Monthly High 0.645
Previous Monthly Low 0.547
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.5977
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6003
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.5912
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.5867
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.58
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6024
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6091
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6137

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

