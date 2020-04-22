NZD/USD surrenders a major part of its early gains to 0.60 mark

- NZD/USD retreats around 40 pips from session tops and drops back closer to daily lows.
- Bullish traders seemed rather unimpressed by a strong rally in the US equity markets.
- A goodish pickup in the US bond yields helped limit the intraday USD corrective slide.
The NZD/USD pair failed to capitalize on its early uptick to the key 0.60 psychological mark and has now retreated to the lower end of its daily trading range.
The pair managed to regain some positive traction on Wednesday and the uptick was sponsored by a modest US dollar pullback. Investors cheered the passage of another $484 billion economic support bill by the US Senate and the same was evident from a strong positive move in the equity markets.
The risk-on mood undermined the greenback's safe-haven demand and provided a modest lift to perceived riskier currencies, including the kiwi. However, a goodish pickup in the US Treasury bond yields helped limit the intraday USD slide and kept a lid on any further strong gains for the major.
Meanwhile, the pair's initial uptick lacked any strong bullish conviction, instead fizzled out rather quickly as investors remain concerns about the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic and continued lending some support to the USD's status as the global reserve currency.
The pair has now retreated around 40 pips from daily tops and moved well within the striking distance of a near one-week-old trading range support, around the 0.5940-35 region. Failure to defend the mentioned support might prompt some technical selling and pave the way for additional near-term weakness.
Technical levels to watch
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.5963
|Today Daily Change
|0.0005
|Today Daily Change %
|0.08
|Today daily open
|0.5958
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.5987
|Daily SMA50
|0.6114
|Daily SMA100
|0.635
|Daily SMA200
|0.6381
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6046
|Previous Daily Low
|0.5934
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6131
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.5922
|Previous Monthly High
|0.645
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.547
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.5977
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6003
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.5912
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.5867
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.58
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6024
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6091
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6137
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD slides amid an improving market mood
EUR/USD is trading below 1.0850, at the low end of its range. The crash of crude prices was weighing on markets but they have recovered. European COVID-19 figures are improving yet leaders disagree over economic support.
GBP/USD rises above 1.23 amid encouraging UK statistics
GBP/USD has risen above 1.23 as the market mood improves. UK coronavirus cases are seeming to peak out. The government is criticized for its handling of the crisis. Inflation came dropped to 1.5% in March as expected.
Crypto market rocking the cradle
The current levels of resistance split opposite scenarios in the medium term. Ether reasserts himself as a leader, XRP as a lagger. Bitcoin is still the king and can play its trump card at any time.
Gold: Challenges descending trend-channel resistance, above $1700 mark
Gold built on the overnight late rebound from over one-week lows and continued gaining some traction through the mid-European session.
WTI flirts with daily highs around $16.00
Volatility remains the name of the game around the American reference for the sweet light crude oil following Monday’s meltdown.