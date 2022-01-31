NZD/USD supported on firmer risk appatite, US dollar slides

- NZD/USD bulls step in as the US slides at the start of the week.
- The central bank meetings will start off with the RBA.
NZD/USD is firm into the closing part of the New York session having rallied from a low of 0.6538 to a high of 0.6597. At 0.6582, the cross is 0.67% higher on Monday as the US dollar slides on the back of prospects of a centralised effort to contain inflation by global central banks, bridging the divergence between the Federal Reserve.
The dollar index (DXY) was down 0.63% at 96.56 putting it on track for its largest daily fall since Jan. 12 as central banks’ focus this week will be on securing a sustainable business cycle. ''That means emergency monetary policy accommodation will need to be unwound in most geographies in the foreseeable future,'' analysts at ANZ bank explained.
This has led to a rebound of global risk appetite. The three main benchmarks on Wall Street all traded higher. By 20:37 the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.83% the S&P 500 1.49% and the Nasdaq Composite 2.61%.
Meanwhile, the Reserve bank of Australia is going to be taking the spotlight in Asia tomorrow.''While no hike is expected, we do expect the RBA to formally end QE, and to signal that QT will start from next month as the bonds it owns start to mature, and it’s the market’s take on this that has and will influence the AUD,'' analysts at ANZ bank said. ''Commodities continue to boom, with the broad CRB Index up just under 1% to a 7yr high. All of this has potential to support the NZD down here, or limit the downside.''
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6581
|Today Daily Change
|0.0035
|Today Daily Change %
|0.53
|Today daily open
|0.6546
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6748
|Daily SMA50
|0.6785
|Daily SMA100
|0.692
|Daily SMA200
|0.7
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6605
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6529
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6728
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6529
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6891
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6701
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6558
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6576
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6515
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6484
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6438
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6591
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6636
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6667
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
