NZD/USD: support around 0.7180 remains critical - ANZ

NZD/USD: support around 0.7180 remains critical - ANZBy Ross J Burland
Analysts at ANZ explained that the NZD/USD pushed toward resistance overnight as the USD took another leg lower.
Key Quotes:
"Both debt ceiling negotiations and reform challenges for the Trump administration, as well as the reduced probability of further Fed interest rate hikes, continue to weigh."
"Hurricane Harvey is also likely to affect upcoming activity data into year-end creating some further uncertainty on the underlying performance of the US economy."
"Support around 0.7180 remains critical for determining whether further pushes lower in this cross are going to transpire.
That is our bias over time, but with the USD starting the week on the back foot once again, and it being reasonably quiet on the data front, we doubt we’ll see support tested today."
