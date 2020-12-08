NZD/USD subdued below 0.7050 despite strong Q3 manufacturing sales rebound

NEWS | | By Joel Frank
  • NZD/USD closed Tuesday FX trade flat just below 0.7050, around which the pair still trades.
  • Strong gains in manufacturing sales in Q3 was largely ignored by markets.

NZD/USD was subdued for the most part during Tuesday FX market trade, with gains in the pair capped below the 0.7050 level for most of the US session before closing the day flat.

NZD shrugs off expected strong rebound in manufacturing sales

New Zealand Manufacturing Sales Volumes surged a record 17.3% in Q3 2020 following Q2’s record 12.2% contraction. Of course, while the initial sales drop was driven by global lockdowns to contain the initial wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, the subsequent sharp rise in sales was driven by global reopening, although some might have been slightly taken aback at just how strong the rebound was. Still, NZD was not impressed, or rather has its focus elsewhere.

Much timelier data on the New Zealand economy is released at 21:45GMT on Wednesday; Electronic Card Retail Sales for November. Westpac “expect a modest 0.3% pullback in spending in November… A result in line with our forecast would still leave spending at firm levels. Black Friday/cyber Monday sales signal some upside risk to our forecast.”

Note that NZD/USD is, as usual, most likely to trade more of a function of global risk appetite dynamics as opposed to on domestic economic data.

NZD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.7043
Today Daily Change 0.0000
Today Daily Change % 0.00
Today daily open 0.7043
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6961
Daily SMA50 0.6775
Daily SMA100 0.6707
Daily SMA200 0.6456
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7065
Previous Daily Low 0.7005
Previous Weekly High 0.7104
Previous Weekly Low 0.7009
Previous Monthly High 0.7052
Previous Monthly Low 0.6589
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7042
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7028
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.701
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6978
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.695
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.707
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7098
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.713

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

