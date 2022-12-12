- US Dollar gained against the New Zealand Dollar as traders brace for the US CPI report.
- Inflation expectations reported by the New York Fed showed people estimate inflation will cool down.
- New Zealand housing data further deteriorated due to increased borrowing costs.
The New Zealand Dollar (NZD) drops against the US Dollar (USD) amidst a risk-on impulse and also a buoyant US Dollar. Data revealed in the US showed that inflation expectations continued to ease ahead of Tuesday’s US Consumer Price Index (CPI) report. At the time of writing, the NZD/USD is trading at 0.6382 after hitting a daily high of 0.6421.
NZD/USD falls ahead of November’s US CPI report
Wall Street finished on a higher note before the release of inflation data in the United States (US). The NZD/USD is expected to remain subdued as market analysts carefully watch the upcoming US Consumer Price Index (CPI) release. It is estimated to show a slight dip from previous levels – YoY readings should decrease from 7.7% to an estimated 7.3%, while Core CPI may drop slightly from 6.3% to 6%. A fall in CPI would be a tailwind for the NZD/USD pair after the release of the latest Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) Monetary Policy Statement (MPS).
Elsewhere, American households predicted their inflation rate in the year ahead to be at its lowest since August 2021. According to a November report from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York’s monthly Survey of Consumer Expectations, this was an estimated 5.2%, down significantly from October’s prediction of 5.7%. Longer-term forecasts for inflation over three and five years also decreased compared with previous months’ expectations
In the meantime, the REINZ Housing data report revealed that the housing market had seen a troubling trend, with prices falling significantly from their peak last November. Unsurprisingly this has been attributed to the RBNZ MPS back in November, and while there is still uncertainty about how far home values may drop, it is estimated that they could fall by around 22%.
NZD/USD Price Analysis: Technical outlook
The NZD/USD daily chart suggests the pair is neutral-biased, though a positive inflation report could pave the way for a break above 0.6400 and then above the August 12 daily high of 0.6421. Once cleared, the NZD/USD bias would shift upwards, with the next resistance at around the June 3 swing high at 0.6575. As an alternate scenario, the NZD/USD first support would be the psychological 0.6300. A breach of the latter will expose the 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 0.6287, followed by the 200-day EMA at 0.6240.
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6384
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0032
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.50
|Today daily open
|0.6416
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6247
|Daily SMA50
|0.5954
|Daily SMA100
|0.6034
|Daily SMA200
|0.628
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6428
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6354
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6444
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6302
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6314
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.5741
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.64
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6382
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6371
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6325
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6296
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6445
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6474
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6519
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
Fed hikes policy rate by 50 bps as expected, eyes on Powell – LIVE
The Federal Reserve raised its policy rate to the range of 4.25-4.5% following its December policy meeting as expected. The dot plot showed that the terminal rate projection rose to 5.1% from 4.6% in September. Investors await Chairman Powell's press conference.
EUR/USD declines below 1.0650 with initial reaction to Fed
EUR/USD came under modest bearish pressure and declined below 1.0650 with the initial reaction to the FOMC's policy announcements. The Fed hiked the policy rate by 50 bps as expected and the dot plot showed a terminal rate projection of 5.1%. Eyes on Powell.
GBP/USD retreats below 1.2400 as US Dollar rebounds post-Fed
GBP/USD erased a portion of its daily losses and declined below 1.2400. The FOMC announced that it raised the policy rate by 50 bps to the range of 4.25-4.5% as expected and the dot plot revealed a terminal rate projection of 5.1%, helping the US Dollar rebound.
Gold drops below $1,800 as US yields push higher after Fed announcements
Gold price turned south and fell below $1,800 as the 10-year US Treasury bond yield climbed to 3.55% with the immediate reaction to the Fed's 50 bps rate hike and hawkish dot plot. Investors wait for FOMC Chairman Powell to comment on the policy outlook.
Ripple fades after champagne corks popped on back of US inflation numbers
XRP gave back a bit of gain after price action popped higher on a much lower CPI print, which even came out below the lowest estimation economists and analysts had given.