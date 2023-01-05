- NZD/USD dropped below the 200-day EMA, extending its losses courtesy of solid US data.
- Kansas City Fed President Esther George estimates rates to be around 5% in 2023 and 2024,
- Friday’s US Nonfarm Payrolls are estimated to fall to 200K.
The New Zealand Dollar (NZD) lost traction against the US Dollar (USD) courtesy of solid US data sparking further action by the Federal Reserve. Wall Street ended the session with losses, portraying a dampened market mood. At the time of writing, the NZD/USD is trading at 0.6223 after hitting a daily high of 0.6309.
The NZD/USD pair could not capitalize on early US Dollar weakness on Wednesday and was dragged lower after solid labor data was released. As reported by ADP, private hiring in December crushed estimates of 150K, jumping by 234K. Meanwhile, unemployment claims edged lower to 204K beneath 225K forecasts, reinforcing the workforce’s strength, suggesting further Fed tightening is needed.
Aside from this, Fed speakers like Esther George, Raphael Bostic, and James Bullard reiterated that inflation is too high and that rates must surpass the 5% threshold. Kansas City Fed President George said rates need to be around 5% until 2024. Bullard added the economy remains strong and acknowledged a resilient labor market that justifies Fed’s aggression.
Elsewhere, the US Dollar Index, which tracks the greenback’s performance against a basket of peers, printed a two-month high at 105.272, though at the time of typing, it clings to gains of 0.83% above the 105.000 figure. US Treasury bond yields bull flattened, with the 10-year benchmark note rate holding to 1% gains at 3.722%.
What’s next for the NZD/USD?
An absent New Zealand (NZ) economic docket would leave traders adrift to the dynamics of the United States (US) economy. On the US front, Nonfarm Payrolls for December are expected to edge low, estimated at 200K beneath the prior 263K, while the Unemployment Rate is foreseen at 3.7%, unchanged.
NZD/USD Key Technical Levels
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6224
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0070
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.11
|Today daily open
|0.6294
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.634
|Daily SMA50
|0.6192
|Daily SMA100
|0.6039
|Daily SMA200
|0.6231
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6353
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6238
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6373
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6253
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6514
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.623
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6309
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6282
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6237
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.618
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6122
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6352
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.641
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6467
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
AUD/USD: More downside on cards amid a risk-off market mood
The AUD/USD pair has displayed a less-confident rebound after dropping to near 0.6730. The Aussie asset is likely to conclude its recovery move sooner and may resume its downside journey as investors have underpinned the risk-aversion theme in the market.
EUR/USD declines towards 1.0500 on tight US labor market, Eurozone Inflation eyed
The EUR/USD pair is hovering around the critical support of 1.0520 in the early Tokyo session. The major currency pair is likely to extend its downside journey to near the psychological support of 1.0500.
Gold struggles to extend gains on upbeat US ADP Employment data
Gold price has attempted a recovery move after dropping to near $1,825.00 in the late New York session. The precious metal is struggling to extend its rebound further as solid US ADP Employment Change data has triggered the risk of continuation of higher interest rate stability by the Fed for a secular period.
Why the Algorand price is devastatingly bearish as of late
Algorand price fell by 25% during December. Algorand price has shaken investors to the core as market makers have forged a monthly close within 2020’s trading range. ALGO price must produce stunning bullish action to void the bearish scenario.
Nonfarm Payrolls Preview: Layoffs spreading or another blockbuster month? Three scenarios for the US Dollar Premium
The US is expected to report 200,000 job gains in December 2022. Tech layoffs may have affected the broader economy, hurting the labor market and weighing the USD. The NFP has beaten expectations in the past 8 releases.