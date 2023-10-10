NZD/USD struggling to climb over 0.6040 after catching a soft rebound for Tuesday

- The NZD/USD is seeing small gains on Tuesday, but is struggling to climb over near-term resistance.
- The Kiwi is getting knocked back from 0.6040 after building a floor from the 0.6000 handle.
- With the economic calendar anemic on the Kiwi side, market direction will be determined by US inflation figures this week.
The NZD/USD found some soft support for Tuesday's trading session, putting in a daily floor near 0.5998, but bullish momentum remains limited and the Kiwi (NZD) is struggling to find a foothold above 0.6040 against the US Dollar (USD).
Economic data on the calendar is incredibly thin and low-impact for the Kiwi this week, though NZD traders will want to keep one eye on the New Zealand Business NZ Purchasing Manager Index (PMI) for September, which last read at a contracting 46.1, and is slated to print at 21:30 GMT on Thursday.
Wednesday brings US Producer Price Index (PPI) figures, with the annualized September reading expected to tick upwards from 2.2% to 2.3%, while Thursday's Consumer Price Index (CPI) for the same period is forecast to print slightly back at 4.1% versus the previous 4.3%.
NZD/USD Technical Outlook
The Kiwi's Tuesday bounce is dragging the NZD/USD higher, but the 0.6050 handle remains the level to clear before the pair can claim new six-week highs, with the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) now providing technical support from 0.5950, with technical resistance from the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) sitting just below 0.6175.
Despite a near-term rebound from 2023's lows near 0.5850, the Kiwi remains firmly lower against the US Dollar for the year, down nearly 6% from the last meaningful swing high at July's peak near 0.6410, and in the red over 7.5% from 2023's February high at 0.6540.
NZD/USD Daily Chart
NZD/USD Technical Levels
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6031
|Today Daily Change
|0.0008
|Today Daily Change %
|0.13
|Today daily open
|0.6023
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.5942
|Daily SMA50
|0.596
|Daily SMA100
|0.6063
|Daily SMA200
|0.6168
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6029
|Previous Daily Low
|0.596
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6009
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.587
|Previous Monthly High
|0.605
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.5847
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6003
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.5986
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.5979
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.5935
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.591
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6048
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6073
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6117
Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates above 1.0600 as attention turns to US CPI Premium
The EUR/USD rebounded from around 1.0590 and approached the weekly highs near 1.0635. On Thursday, the European Central Bank will release the account of its September meeting. The crucial report to watch will be the US Consumer Price Index. Additionally, US Jobless Claims data will also be released.
GBP/USD posts highest daily close in three weeks above 1.2300
Boosted by a weaker US Dollar, GBP/USD posted its highest daily close since September 20, above 1.2300. The higher-than-expected US PPI and the FOMC minutes did not provide support for the Greenback. On Thursday, the UK will report growth, industrial production, and trade data. In the US, the CPI and Jobless Claims figures are due.
Gold nears $1,880 as USD continues to retreat Premium
Gold extended its daily rally and touched its strongest level in over a week above $1,870. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down more than 1% on the day below 4.6% ahead of FOMC Minutes, providing a boost to XAU/USD.
Bitcoin price to record a squeeze, analysts say as BTC open interest hits multi month high at $12.37 billion
Bitcoin could record a significant squeeze soon, in either direction, according to analysts who record that BTC open interest has reached a new multi-month high and tested a key area that often precedes a squeeze.
Closing the gap: will Oil's descent continue post-closure?
In a world often rocked by geopolitical convulsions, the black gold often finds itself at the epicenter of economic conversations. This week, it has gyrated dramatically in the financial markets, strongly underpinned by the surging tensions in the Middle East.