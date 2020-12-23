NZD/USD struggles to regain 0.7100 but set for healthy daily gains

- NZD/USD has rallied on Wednesday amid risk-on/a weaker USD but has failed to get above 0.7100.
- Confirmation of a Brexit deal might be enough to push the pair convincingly back to the north of 0.7100.
NZD/USD has seen healthy gains on Wednesday amid risk-on/notably softer USD conditions, but the pair has thus far been unable to convincingly reclaim the 0.7100 level. At present, NZD/USD is about 50 pips or 0.7% higher on the day.
Risk on as markets bet Brexit deal will be reached
More than anything else, NZD has on Wednesday been the beneficiary of a broadly risk-on feel to global financial markets. News that the EU and UK seem to be on the cusp of announcing a Brexit deal has propelled GBP to the top of the G10 FX rankings but has also given other risk assets a lift, given that if a deal is reached, a chaotic no-deal end to the transition period will be averted.
At present, the S&P 500 trades with gains of around 0.6% and the Dow is up about 0.8% (the Nasdaq is flat). European equities also made solid gains, with the Stoxx 600 closing up 1.0%. Commodities are also sharing in the exuberance; front-month Brent and WTI futures contracts are higher by more than 2% apiece to above the $48.00 and $51.00 levels respectively. Industrial metals are for the most part higher. Precious metals are also higher, with spot gold up 0.7% and trading in the $1870s and spot silver up nearly 2.0% and trading in the $25.60s, though this is more of a function of USD weakness as opposed to anything else. On which note, safe-haven USD is the G10 underperformer and CHF and JPY are also doing poorly. Meanwhile, bonds are being sold with yields up in Europe and the US, and the US treasury curve notably steeper (nominal 10-year yields are up 3.7bps and the 2s/10s spread up 3.3bps).
What next for NZD?
In terms of what lies ahead for the kiwi; risk appetite and USD dynamics is set to remain the dominant determinant of NZD/USD price action, with no further important economic, government or central bank events scheduled for the rest of the year.
The pair might see further strength in case a Brexit deal confirmed, which might be the push the bulls were looking for to get NZD/USD back above 0.7100 and testing recent highs in the 0.7170s.
Failure of the US political system to pass a stimulus deal this year is a tail risk (US President Donald Trump is at the moment threatening to veto the current agreement). However, US President-elect Joe Biden will be taking the reins of government in late-January and is guaranteed to sign off on any stimulus bill put on his desk, so traders are not too concerned at the moment. Kiwi is thus likely to remain supported.
Perhaps a bigger risk to NZD/USD might be a further worsening of the Covid-19 situation in Europe or elsewhere, after news of a mutant, more transmissible strain spreading in the UK (as well as a mutant strain being detected in South Africa) sparked alarm at the start of the week. For example, imagine if current vaccines are found not to be effective against the new strain(s). That would be a massive setback (say goodbye to the strong 2021 growth rebound narrative), and the likes of NZD/USD could be crushed – note that scientists think this is VERY unlikely, however.
NZD/USd
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7092
|Today Daily Change
|0.0049
|Today Daily Change %
|0.70
|Today daily open
|0.7043
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7064
|Daily SMA50
|0.6878
|Daily SMA100
|0.6755
|Daily SMA200
|0.6504
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7114
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7031
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7172
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7054
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7052
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6589
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7063
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7082
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7011
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.698
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6928
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7094
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7146
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7177
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD jumps over 1.35 on multiple reports of imminent Brexit deal
GBP/USD has jumped above 1.35, closing the gap of the week as journalists report growing chances of an imminent Brexit deal. Other sources suggest it is still not done. Volatility is high.
EUR/USD recaptures 1.22 amid Brexit hopes, weaker doollar
EUR/USD has recaptured the 1.22 level as the euro is carried higher by hopes of an imminent Brexit deal. Earlier, US data came out mixed.
XAU/USD rebounds from near $1855 toward $1880
Gold is rising on Wednesday on the back of a weaker US dollar and amid an improvement in market sentiment. Speculations about a Brexit deal boosted markets and the demand for riskier assets.
How will 2021 shape up in currencies? Taking a peek as Brexit and stimulus hit the finish lines
Nothing is normal in 2020 – including pre-holiday trading. Valeria Bednarik, Joseph Trevisani, and Yohay Elam discuss the latest Brexit and US stimulus developments heading into year-end.
US Dollar Index: Bulls catch a breather after the largest jump in four months
The US dollar eases amid fears of further delays in the US aid package. US President Donald Trump calls covid relief bill unsuitable, demands Congress add stimulus. US-China tussle intensifies, Brexit, virus woes continue to weigh on risks.