NZD/USD struggles to regain 0.6700 amid risk reset

- NZD/USD attempts recovery from 0.6689 after witnessing the heaviest weekly losses in previous four.
- Election campaign in New Zealand begins with the most favors for current PM Ardern.
- NZ travelers returning from India recently added to the domestic virus numbers.
- US-China tussle, hopes of RBNZ’s bearish tone keep the bulls checked.
NZD/USD picks up bids near 0.6695 during the early Asian trading on Tuesday. The kiwi pair recently gained as S&P 500 Futures carries the previous day’s pullback from late-August lows.
Also adding to the pair’s upbeat performance could be the start of the general election campaign in New Zealand (NZ) that keeps the current Prime Minister (PM) Jacinda Ardern on the top. Even so, fears of the coronavirus (COVID-19) resurgence and the Sino-American tension exert downside pressure on the quote.
Bulls need a strong push to retake control…
Be it PM Ardern’s surprise twitch on the television or push for the Maori New Year holiday, everything shows that the current liberal Labour Party is likely to be re-elected after October 17 election. The PM also gains accolades for her work during the COVID-19 outbreak. Though, the recent surge in the virus numbers at home, mainly due to travelers’ return from India, questions the government’s efforts.
On the other hand, US President Donald Trump is likely losing against the Democratic candidate Joe Biden mostly because American turns out to have the world’s biggest numbers of virus-infected people. Even so, the US dollar index (DXY) recovers for the fifth day in a row after marking the 28-month low as global markets prefer the greenback amid uncertain times. Also favoring the US currency could be the recently positive economics from the US.
Elsewhere, the Beijing-Washington tension escalates after China’s Foreign Minister Spokesperson Zhao Lijian ) shrugged off the US State Department’s allegations that Beijing is putting visa restrictions for American media on their land. The world’s top two economies earlier jostled over the news suggesting the Trump administration’s readiness to blacklist China-based company.
Against this backdrop, market sentiment remains positive after European shares surge on expectations of further easing from the European Central Bank (ECB). While portraying the mood, the S&P 500 Futures rise 0.70% to 3,441 by the press time.
Moving on, the economic calendar in Asia is mostly quiet and can push traders to watch for the US traders’ market reaction after the extended weekend.
Technical analysis
Unless bouncing off July 31 top near 0.6715, the quote is expected to remain heavy towards an ascending trend line from May 15, at 0.6585 now.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6694
|Today Daily Change
|-28 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.42%
|Today daily open
|0.6722
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.662
|Daily SMA50
|0.66
|Daily SMA100
|0.6412
|Daily SMA200
|0.6386
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6736
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6668
|Previous Weekly High
|0.679
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6668
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6764
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6488
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.671
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6694
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6681
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.664
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6612
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6749
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6777
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6817
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD under pressure below 1.3150 ahead of Brexit showdown
With Hard-Brexit fears gathering steam, GBP/USD extends the slide towards 1.3100, hitting the lowest level in two weeks. The Cable sellers hold the reins amid a light UK docket and ahead of a fresh round of EU-UK negotiations.
EUR/USD holds steady above 1.1800
EUR/USD sustains the bounce above 1.1800 despite the mixed German data. The further upside, however, appears elusive amid dovish European Central Bank (ECB) expectations and renewed Brexit tensions.
Gold fades a bounce above $1930 as dollar stays bid
Gold reverses a bounce above the $1930 mark, as the US dollar recovers ground seen across the board. Renewed US-China tensions and negative Treasury yields help cushion the downside in the yellow metal.
Forex Today: Hard-Brexit fears pound the Pound, Dollar bid on US-Sino woes
The US dollar held onto the recent upside, as investors remained bearish on the euro amid dovish ECB expectations while no-deal Brexit fears battered the British currency.
WTI sits at two-month lows, bearish momentum looks strong
WTI crude hits the lowest level in two months. The price drop could be extended this week, as the daily chart MACD histogram is now printing deeper bars below the zero line. That's a sign of the strengthening of downward momentum.