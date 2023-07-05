NZD/USD struggles to make it through 0.6200, remains below 200-DMA ahead of FOMC minutes

- NZD/USD gains positive traction for the fourth straight day, though the upside remains capped.
- Bets for another 25 Fed rate hike in July continue to underpin the USD and cap gains for the pair.
- The worsening US-China relations act as a headwind for the Kiwi ahead of the FOMC minutes.
The NZD/USD pair trades with a positive bias for the fourth successive day on Wednesday, albeit struggles to capitalize on the move and remains capped near the 0.6200 mark through the Asian session. Spot prices, however, remain well within the striking distance of over a one-week high touched on Tuesday and a technically significant 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA).
Rising bets for a 25 bps Fed rate hike at its next policy meeting on July 25-26 remain supportive of elevated US Treasury bond yields, which act as a tailwind for the US Dollar (USD) and cap the upside for the NZD/USD pair. The USD uptick, however, lacks bullish conviction in the wake of the uncertainty over the Fed's future rate-hike path. The US central bank had signalled in June that borrowing costs may still need to rise as much as 50 bps by the end of this year. That said, the softer US PCE Price Index released on Friday, along with Monday's weaker US ISM PMI, raises questions over how much headroom the Fed has to continue tightening its monetary policy.
Hence, the market focus will remain glued to the release of the June FOMC meeting minutes, due later during the US session. Investors will look for fresh cues about the Fed's near-term policy outlook, which will play a key role in influencing the USD price dynamics and provide a fresh directional impetus to the NZD/USD pair. In the meantime, worries about a global economic downturn should continue to benefit the safe-haven buck. Apart from this, the worsening US-China relation might further contribute to capping the risk-sensitive Kiwi.
In fact, China imposed restrictions on two metals widely used in semiconductors, electric vehicles and high-tech industries. The move, which is set to take effect on August 1, could cause more disruption to global supply. The Chinese commerce ministry said that the measure was aimed at safeguarding national security, though analysts view this as a response to efforts by the US to curtail China's technological advancement. Nevertheless, the announcement could ramp up a trade war between the world's two largest economies and weigh on the Kiwi.
Apart from this, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand's (RBNZ) explicit signal that it was done with its most aggressive hiking cycle since 1999 warrants some caution before placing aggressive bullish bets around the NZD/USD pair. Hence, acceptance above the 0.6200 mark and a subsequent move beyond the 200-day SMA is needed to support prospects for any further appreciating move for spot prices.
Technical levels to watch
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6198
|Today Daily Change
|0.0006
|Today Daily Change %
|0.10
|Today daily open
|0.6192
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.615
|Daily SMA50
|0.6167
|Daily SMA100
|0.6191
|Daily SMA200
|0.6167
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6213
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6141
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6202
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.605
|Previous Monthly High
|0.625
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.599
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6186
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6169
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6151
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.611
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6078
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6223
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6254
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6295
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds steady below 1.0900 amid risk-off mood
EUR/USD is holding steady below 1.0900 heading into the early European morning. The US Dollar is picking up safe-haven bids on renewed US-China trade issues, which is keeping investors cautious. The pair looks to EU data and Fed Minutes for fresh impetus.
GBP/USD flirts with daily low around 1.2700 mark, FOMC minutes eyed for fresh impetus
GBP/USD edges lower on Wednesday and is pressured by a modest USD strength. Bets for a 25 bps Fed rate hike in July and economic woes lend support to the buck. Investors now keenly await the FOMC minutes before placing fresh directional bets.
Gold: Will Fed Minutes help validate bullish wedge for XAU/USD?
Gold price is consolidating a minor uptick to week highs of $1,931 seen on Tuesday, as bulls and bears remain in a tug-of-war early Wednesday. Gold price is bracing for a return of the United States traders after an extended Independence Day holiday, awaiting the Minutes of the US Federal Reserve (Fed) June policy meeting.
Bitcoin price stalls at $31,500, putting short-term BTC trader gains in jeopardy
Bitcoin price has been trading in a tight range for nearly two weeks now with no signs of resolution. But a closer look at the price action reveals a potential distribution pattern that could trigger a sharp correction soon.
Activity to pick back up as US returns
Markets will get back to fuller form as the US finally returns from the holiday break. There wasn’t much activity on Tuesday though some notable developments included softer German trade data, hawkish BOE Greene comments, and a hawkish hold from the RBA.