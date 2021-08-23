NZD/USD struggles to hold near 0.6850 despite risk on sentiment

- NZD/USD inches lower after making a good start to the fresh trading week.
- US Dollar Index remains tracks lower below 93.50 amid rising equity.
- NZD dollar maintains muted tone amid risk aversion, RBNZ surprised move.
NZD/USD exhibits some strength on Monday’s Asian session following the previous week’s sell-off. The pair opened lower and swiftly recovered above 0.6850, but skid marginally lower.
The pair witnessed heavy selling pressure in the previous week and retreated toward the yearly lows of around 0.6800.
At the time of writing, NZD/USD is trading at 0.6839, up 0.21% for the day,
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the greenback performance against its six major rivals losses its upside momentum and trades lower near 97.30 with 0.18% losses.
The increasing corona cases in the Asia-Pacific region underpins the demand of the US dollar on the back of its global safe-haven asset, despite recent pullback correction.
On the other hand, Kiwi gained on higher global equities and general risk-on sentiment. The Shanghai Composite record 1.1% gains after China’s health authority said no locally transmitted cases of COVID-19 for the first time since July.
It is worth noting that S&P 500 Futures were trading at 4,441, up 0.81% for the day.
The upside is capped for the Kiwi after New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Arden suspended the parliament for one week and the extension of lockdown until midnite 31 August. The delay in a rate hike from the central bank also weighed on the sentiment.
As for now, all eyes are on US Markit Purchase Managers Index (PMI) to take fresh trading impetus.
NZD/USD additional levels
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6839
|Today Daily Change
|0.0000
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00
|Today daily open
|0.6839
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6979
|Daily SMA50
|0.6995
|Daily SMA100
|0.7091
|Daily SMA200
|0.7112
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6853
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6805
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7044
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6805
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7106
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6881
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6823
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6835
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6811
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6784
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6763
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6859
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.688
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6907
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances towards 1.1750 amid notable USD supply, ahead of PMIs
EUR/USD is looking to extend its recovery from nine-month troughs towards 1.1750, as the selling pressure around the US dollar remains unabated amid a risk-friendly environment. Euro area Preliminary Manufacturing and Services PMI reports waited for fresh light on the bloc’s economic recovery.
GBP/USD bounces from yearly lows near 1.3600 ahead of PMI data
GBP/USD is trading close to 1.3650, rebounding from near monthly lows. The improved risk sentiment boosts the higher-yielding currencies such as the pound at the US dollar’s expense. UK/ US Preliminary PMIs in focus ahead of the Fed Symposium this week.
Bitcoin price hits $50,000 for the first time in 100 days
Bitcoin price is grappling with a pivotal psychological level for the first time since May 14. A continuation of this bullish momentum could be the key to pushing BTC to a crucial resistance level and even retest the all-time high.
EUR/USD advances towards 1.1750 amid notable USD supply, ahead of PMIs
EUR/USD is looking to extend its recovery from nine-month troughs towards 1.1750, as the selling pressure around the US dollar remains unabated amid a risk-friendly environment. Euro area Preliminary Manufacturing and Services PMI reports waited for fresh light on the bloc’s economic recovery.
All eyes on Jackson Hole
Although risk assets rallied at the end of last week, weaker than expected US July retail sales data and China's July data slate including industrial production and retail sales, helped to intensify growth concerns. Many indicators are showing that we are past peak growth.