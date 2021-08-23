NZD/USD struggles to hold near 0.6850 despite risk on sentiment

  • NZD/USD inches lower after making a good start to the fresh trading week.
  • US Dollar Index remains tracks lower below 93.50 amid rising equity.
  • NZD dollar maintains muted tone amid risk aversion, RBNZ surprised move.

NZD/USD exhibits some strength on Monday’s Asian session following the previous week’s sell-off. The pair opened lower and swiftly recovered above 0.6850, but skid marginally lower.

The pair witnessed heavy selling pressure in the previous week and retreated toward the yearly lows of around 0.6800.
At the time of writing, NZD/USD is trading at 0.6839, up 0.21% for the day,

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the greenback performance against its six major rivals losses its upside momentum and trades lower near 97.30 with 0.18% losses.

The increasing corona cases in the Asia-Pacific region underpins the demand of the US dollar on the back of its global safe-haven asset, despite recent pullback correction.

On the other hand, Kiwi gained on higher global equities and general risk-on sentiment. The Shanghai Composite record 1.1% gains after China’s health authority said no locally transmitted cases of COVID-19 for the first time since July. 

It is worth noting that S&P 500 Futures were trading at 4,441, up 0.81%  for the day.

The upside is capped for the Kiwi after New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Arden suspended the parliament for one week and the extension of lockdown until midnite 31 August. The delay in a rate hike from the central bank also weighed on the sentiment.

As for now, all eyes are on US Markit Purchase Managers Index (PMI) to take fresh trading impetus.

NZD/USD additional levels

NZD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6839
Today Daily Change 0.0000
Today Daily Change % 0.00
Today daily open 0.6839
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6979
Daily SMA50 0.6995
Daily SMA100 0.7091
Daily SMA200 0.7112
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6853
Previous Daily Low 0.6805
Previous Weekly High 0.7044
Previous Weekly Low 0.6805
Previous Monthly High 0.7106
Previous Monthly Low 0.6881
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6823
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6835
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6811
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6784
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6763
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6859
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.688
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6907

 

 

