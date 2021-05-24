NZD/USD struggles to find direction, trades below 0.7200

- NZD/USD stays relatively calm at the start of the week.
- US Dollar Index edges lower as markets turn risk-positive.
- RBNZ will announce monetary policy decisions on Wednesday.
The NZD/USD pair registered small losses last week and started the new week in a calm manner in the absence of significant fundamental drivers. As of writing, the pair was up 0.1% on a daily basis at 0.7177.
DXY stays below 90.00
The modest USD weakness witnessed during the European trading hours seems to be allowing NZD/USD to stay afloat in the positive territory. Following Friday's rebound that was fueled by upbeat US PMI readings, the US Dollar Index is edging lower and was last seen losing 0.13% on the day at 89.90.
The risk-positive market environment is making it difficult for the USD to find demand. Reflecting the upbeat market mood, the S&P 500 Futures are rising 0.42%. If US stocks push higher after the opening bell, the greenback is likely to remain on the back foot in the second half of the day.
The Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago's National Activity Index for April will be looked upon for fresh impetus later in the day. Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard and Cleveland Federal Reserve President Loretta Mester will be delivering speeches as well.
On Wednesday, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand will announce its policy decisions. Earlier in the day, the data from New Zealand revealed that Retail Sales in the first quarter expanded by 2.5%. Although this reading beat the market expectation for a decrease of 4.4% by a wide margin, it failed to trigger a meaningful market reaction.
Technical levels to watch for
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7177
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0003
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.04
|Today daily open
|0.718
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7216
|Daily SMA50
|0.7141
|Daily SMA100
|0.7179
|Daily SMA200
|0.6986
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7223
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7153
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7272
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7151
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7287
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6945
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.718
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7196
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7148
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7115
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7078
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7218
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7255
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7288
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD battles 1.2200 amid cautious market mood
EUR/USD is trading close to 1.2200, as the US dollar attempts a bounce amid a cautious market mood. Inflation concerns counter receding Fed's tapering fears. Fedspeak awaited.
GBP/USD drops below 1.4150 ahead of Bailey's speech
GBP/USD is trading under 1.4150, as the US dollar finds its feet amid holiday-thinned market conditions. UK reopening optimism continue to underpin the pound, despite rising cases of the Indian covid variant. Eyes on Bailey's speech.
XAU/USD drops below $1880 as Treasury yields recover
Gold price is trading close to the daily highs of $1875, as the recovery in the US Treasury yields weigh. The US dollar attempts a bounce, tracking the renewed uptick in the yields.
China’s crackdown intensifies, while BTC suggests minor upswing
Bitcoin price shows a steady downtrend that could bounce from the support level at $29,936. Ethereum price is on the verge of a reversal as it recoils from the demand zone extending from $2,106 to $2,397.
Week Ahead on Wall Street: Bitcoin bubbles over but equites survive and prosper
A tumultuous week but not on Wall Street. Crypto, in particular Bitcoin, was the narrative spreading across trading screens this week and the crypto leader suffered a staggering fall on Wednesday.