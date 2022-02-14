NZD/USD struggles to defend 0.6600 as fears from Russia, Ukraine weigh on sentiment

- NZD/USD fades bounce off one-week low, remains pressured after three-day downtrend.
- Anxiety over Russian invasion of Ukraine unpins safe-haven demand of gold, USD.
- Mixed NZ data, Fedspeak also play their role to keep bears in command.
- Geopolitical headlines, US PPI may entertain traders ahead of next week’s RBNZ.
NZD/USD buyers are unsure of their returns, mainly due to the risk-off mood, by staying defensive around 0.6615 during early Tuesday morning in Asia. Even so, the Kiwi pair pauses the previous three-day downtrend while taking rounds to the lowest levels since February 04 marked the previous day.
Global markets witnessed a shaky start of the week, portraying the risk-aversion wave, as fears of the Russian invasion of Ukraine keep fueling the safe-havens like the US dollar and gold while weighing on the Antipodeans. It’s worth noting that the US Treasury yields regained upside momentum after stepping back from a 2.5-year high on Friday whereas the Wall Street benchmark closed in the red, despite mildly positive week-start performance.
Talking about the Moscow-Kyiv story, the Western leaders initially highlighted fears of Russia’s attack on Ukraine during this week before market chatters of February 16 to be the D-day. On the positive side were headlines covering Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov who told President Putin that the US had put forward concrete proposals on reducing military risks and that he could see a way to move forward with talks. Russia’s Lavrov also mentioned that EU and NATO responses have not been satisfactory, which in turn highlights risk-off mood despite easing fears.
Elsewhere, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard reiterated his call for 100 basis points (bps) in interest rate hikes by July 1 by citing the last four inflation reports which show broadening inflationary pressures.
On the economic calendar, New Zealand’s Business NZ PSI eased in January whereas Food Price Index and REINZ House Price Index both improved during the stated month. Further, the Visitor Arrivals in December rose from 3.8% prior to 4.4% YoY.
Against this backdrop, analysts at ANZ said, “Despite slowing housing and risks to the activity outlook, the inflation impulse provides plenty of reason for the RBNZ to stay the course with OCR hikes.”
Looking forward, US Producer Price Index (PPI) for January, expected 9.1% YoY versus 9.7% prior, will join Empire State Manufacturing Index for February, market consensus 12 versus -0.7% previous readouts, to decorate the daily calendar and direct short-term NZD/USD moves. However, major attention will be given to the Fedspeak and risk catalysts.
Technical analysis
A clear downside break of a 12-day-old ascending trend line directs NZD/USD prices towards 2022 bottom surrounding 0.6530. However, February 04 low near 0.6590 may offer an intermediate halt during fall.
Alternatively, 21-DMA and the latest swing high, respectively around 0.6660 and 0.6670 in that order, will restrict corrective pullback of the Kiwi pair.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6614
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0029
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.44%
|Today daily open
|0.6643
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6669
|Daily SMA50
|0.6744
|Daily SMA100
|0.6878
|Daily SMA200
|0.6971
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6694
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6627
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6733
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6599
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6891
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6529
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6653
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6669
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6615
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6587
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6548
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6683
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6722
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.675
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD under strong selling pressure and below the 1.1300 level
The EUR/USD pair trades near a daily low of 1.1279, as the dollar surged amid its safe-haven condition. ECB President Lagarde failed to impress market players with her words on monetary policy.
GBP/USD tests 1.3500 as safe-haven flows dominate markets
GBP/USD stays under bearish pressure and trades at its lowest level in a week near 1.3500 on Monday. Heightened fears over a military conflict between Russia and Ukraine force investors to seek refuge, allowing the dollar to outperform its risk-sensitive rivals.
Gold recovers its shine as geopolitical tensions escalate
Spot gold trades near a fresh 2022 high of $1,870.97 a troy ounce, as persistent geopolitical tensions between Russia and Ukraine, dominate financial markets, spurring risk aversion. Tensions escalated as Russia deployed troops around Ukraine’s border and demanded the small county not to join NATO nor join other European institutions.
Ethereum may slide to $2,700 before ETH begins a new uptrend
Ethereum price action has fallen below the Tenkan-Sen at $3,000 and the 50% Fibonacci retracement at $2,900. Participation and momentum have dropped significantly on both sides of the market, but the overall near-term trend is lower.
The Fed can’t meet without telling us something, can they?
The big news is a closed unscheduled Fed meeting this morning. It’s astonishing this news is not blazoned all over the financial press. Perhaps we should not be expecting any announcement.