- NZD/USD stages a goodish recovery from a one-month low touched last Friday.
- The PBoC moves to ease policy further and boosts antipodeans, including kiwi.
- Sustained USD buying, recession fears cap any meaningful upside for the pair.
The NZD/USD pair gains some positive traction on Monday and snaps a five-day losing streak to a one-month low, around the 0.6165 region touched last week. The pair maintains its bid tone through the mid-European session and is currently placed around the 0.6200 mark, though seems to struggle to capitalize on the move.
The People’s Bank of China (PBoC) cut lending rates for the second time in two weeks to stimulate the economy, which, turns out to be a key factor that benefits antipodeans, including the kiwi. Apart from this, the attempted recovery lacks any obvious fundamental catalyst and remains capped amid sustained US dollar buying.
Firming expectations that the Fed will stick to its policy tightening path to tame inflation remains supportive of elevated US Treasury bond yields. In fact, the benchmark 10-year US government bond is holding just below the 3.0% threshold, which, along with the prevalent risk-off mood, continues to underpin the USD.
The market sentiment remains fragile amid growing worries about a global economic slowdown. Apart from this, unease over the Chinese economic headwinds from COVID lockdowns triggers a fresh bout of the risk-aversion trade. This is seen as another factor benefitting the safe-haven buck and capping gains for the risk-sensitive kiwi.
The fundamental backdrop makes it prudent to wait for strong follow-through buying before confirming that the NZD/USD pair has formed a near-term bottom and positioning for any further gains. In the absence of any market-moving US economic data, the broader risk sentiment might influence the USD and provide some impetus to the major.
Technical levels to watch
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6202
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0011
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.18
|Today daily open
|0.6213
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6299
|Daily SMA50
|0.6258
|Daily SMA100
|0.6409
|Daily SMA200
|0.6602
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6305
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6165
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6457
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6165
|Previous Monthly High
|0.633
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6061
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6218
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6251
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.615
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6088
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6011
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.629
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6368
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.643
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
