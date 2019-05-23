NZD/USD struggles near yearly lows, below 0.6500 handle

• The recent escalation in the US-China trade tensions continues to weigh on Antipodeans.
• The USD remained supported by the Fed’s patience stance and adds to the selling bias.
• Oversold conditions helped limit further downside amid lighter US economic docket.
The NZD/USD pair remained on the defensive through the mid-European session on Thursday and refreshed yearly lows in the last hour, albeit recovered few pips thereafter.
The pair remained depressed below the key 0.6500 psychological mark and showed little signs of bearish exhaustion amid a combination of negative factors. The ongoing US-China trade dispute, further escalated by the news that the US is planning to blacklist five Chinese surveillance firms, had been one of the key factors weighing heavily on Antipodeans.
On the other hand, the recent US Dollar rally got an additional boost after the latest FOMC meeting minutes reiterated the Fed's patient stance and showed no inclination to cut rates in the near future. This coupled with a fresh wave of global risk-aversion trade further collaborated towards driving flows away from perceived riskier currencies - like the Kiwi.
The pair touched an intraday low level of 0.6482 - the lowest since Oct. 26, 2018, albeit managed to find some support amid near-term oversold conditions and relatively thin economic docket - featuring the release of flash manufacturing & services PMI along with April new home sales data from the US.
Technical levels to watch
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6493
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0002
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.03
|Today daily open
|0.6495
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.659
|Daily SMA50
|0.6702
|Daily SMA100
|0.6756
|Daily SMA200
|0.6716
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6511
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6491
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6604
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6513
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6838
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.658
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6499
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6503
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6487
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6479
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6467
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6507
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6519
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6527
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
