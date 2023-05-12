NZD/USD struggles near weekly low around mid-0.6200s, bulls trying to defend 200 DMA

- NZD/USD drifts lower for the second successive day and dives to over a one-week low on Friday.
- Worries about a global economic slowdown continue to weigh heavily on the risk-sensitive Kiwi.
- A modest USD downtick lends support, though the fundamental backdrop favours bearish traders.
The NZD/USD pair extends the previous day's sharp retracement slide from the 0.6385 region, or a nearly three-month high and remains under heavy selling pressure for the second successive day on Friday. The pair drops to over a one-week low during the early European session, albeit shows some resilience below a technically significant 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) and currently trades around the 0.6260-0.6250 area, still down over 0.60% for the day.
The mixed Chinese inflation data and a weaker US labor market report released on Thursday raised concerns about a global economic slowdown, which, in turn, is seen as a key factor driving flows away from the risk-sensitive Kiwi. That said, a modest uptick in the US equity futures and a softer US Dollar hold back traders from placing fresh bearish bets around the NZD/USD pair. Apart from this, expectations for further rate hikes by the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) lend some support to the major, at least for the time being.
The USD downtick, meanwhile, is likely to remain cushioned amid the uncertainty over the Federal Reserve's (Fed) next policy move. The US CPI report released on Wednesday pointed to further signs of easing inflationary pressures and should allow the US central bank to pause its year-long rate-hiking cycle. Investors, however, remain divided over the possibility of a rate cut later this year. This, in turn, acts as a tailwind for the US Treasury bond yields, which should limit the USD losses and cap any intraday recovery for the NZD/USD pair.
The aforementioned fundamental backdrop supports prospects for a further near-term depreciating move, though traders need to wait for a break and acceptance below the 200 DMA is needed before placing fresh bearish bets. Market participants now look to the release of the Preliminary Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index from the US later during the early North American session. This, along with the broader risk sentiment and the US bond yields, will influence the USD price dynamics and provide some impetus to the NZD/USD pair.
Technical levels to watch
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6263
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0035
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.56
|Today daily open
|0.6298
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6218
|Daily SMA50
|0.622
|Daily SMA100
|0.628
|Daily SMA200
|0.6161
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6385
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6289
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6316
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.616
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6389
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6111
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6326
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6348
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6263
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6228
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6167
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6359
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.642
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6455
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
