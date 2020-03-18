NZD/USD struggles near multi-year lows, around mid-0.5800s

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • NZD/USD remained under some heavy selling pressure amid sustained USD buying.
  • Surging US bond yields, a rush to safety continued underpinning the USD demand.
  • Extremely oversold conditions seemed to be the only factor lending some support.

The NZD/USD pair was seen oscillating in a narrow trading band around mid-0.5800s and consolidated its recent slump to near 11-year lows set earlier this Wednesday.

The pair added to its overnight losses and remained under some intense selling pressure for the second consecutive session on Wednesday amid a sustained US dollar buying across the board.

Some strong follow-through upsurge in the US Treasury bond yields, with the benchmark 10-year US government bond yield shooting beyond the 1.0% mark, provided a goodish lift to the USD.

The greenback was further supported by its status as the global reserve currency amid mounting fears over the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic and investors' rush to hoard cash.

This coupled with a fresh round of selloff across the global equity markets further drove flows away from perceived riskier currencies, including the kiwi, and contributed to the intraday slide.

However, extremely oversold conditions on short/medium-term charts held investors from placing fresh bearish bets and seemed to be the only factor that helped limit further losses, at least for now.

Wednesday's release of the US housing market data seems unlikely to provide any meaningful impetus, leaving the pair at the mercy of developments surrounding the coronavirus saga.

Technical levels to watch

NZD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.5865
Today Daily Change -0.0069
Today Daily Change % -1.16
Today daily open 0.5934
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6254
Daily SMA50 0.6418
Daily SMA100 0.6467
Daily SMA200 0.6468
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6096
Previous Daily Low 0.5916
Previous Weekly High 0.645
Previous Weekly Low 0.6005
Previous Monthly High 0.6504
Previous Monthly Low 0.6192
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.5985
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6027
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.5868
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.5801
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.5687
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6049
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6163
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6229

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

