NZD/USD struggles near its lowest since November 2022, around 0.5865-60 area

- NZD/USD languishes near the YTD trough and is pressured by a bullish USD.
- Bets for more Fed rate hikes and a softer risk tone continue to underpin the buck.
- The pair seems vulnerable to prolonging a nearly two-month-old descending trend.
The NZD/USD pair remains on the defensive through the Asian session on Thursday and currently trades around the 0.5865-0.5860 region, or its lowest level since November 2022.
The US Dollar (USD) stands tall near a six-month peak in the wake of growing acceptance that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will keep rates higher for longer and turns out to be a key factor weighing on the NZD/USD pair. The markets now seem convinced that the US central bank will stick to its hawkish stance and the bets were reaffirmed by Wednesday's upbeat US macro data, indicating that business activity in the US services sector unexpectedly picked up pace in August.
In fact, the US ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI rose from 52.7 in July to 54.5 last month – the highest level since February. Additional details of the report showed a rise in new orders, pointing to a resilient US economy, and higher Prices Paid sub-component, which was seen as potential signs of still-elevated inflation pressures. This, in turn, increases the odds for one more 25 bps Fed rate hike move by the end of this year and continues to act as a tailwind for the Greenback.
The outlook, meanwhile, remains supportive of elevated US Treasury bond yields, which, along with a softer tone around the equity markets benefits the safe-haven buck and does little to provide any respite to the risk-sensitive Kiwi. Market participants now seem worried about economic headwinds stemming from rising borrowing costs. This comes on the back of a slowdown in China – the world's second-largest economy – and tempers investors' appetite for riskier assets.
The aforementioned fundamental backdrop suggests that the path of least resistance for the NZD/USD pair is to the downside. That said, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the daily chart has moved on the verge of breaking into the oversold territory and holds back bearish traders from placing fresh bets. This makes it prudent to wait for some near-term consolidation before positioning for an extension of the well-established downtrend witnessed over the past two months or so.
Traders now look to the release of the Weekly Initial Jobless Claims data from the US, which, along with speeches by influential FOMC members and the US bond yields, will influence the USD price dynamics and provide some impetus to the NZD/USD pair. Apart from this, the broader risk sentiment might further contribute to producing short-term trading opportunities around the major.
Technical level to watch
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.5866
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0007
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.12
|Today daily open
|0.5873
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.5942
|Daily SMA50
|0.6089
|Daily SMA100
|0.6129
|Daily SMA200
|0.6216
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.5899
|Previous Daily Low
|0.5859
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6015
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.5887
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6219
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.5885
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.5875
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.5884
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.5855
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.5838
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.5816
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.5895
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.5917
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.5934
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD stays pressured toward 0.6350 after dismal Aus/ China trade data, RBA Lowe
AUD/USD remains pressure toward 0.6350 after the Australian and Chinese Trade Balance showed surplus shrinking in the reported period. The pair remains weighed down by risk aversion-led broad US Dollar demand. RBA Lowe's farewell speech fails to impress AUD bulls.
EUR/USD struggles to extend gains, hovers around 1.0730
EUR/USD treads waters to extend its gains for the second consecutive day, trading slightly higher around 1.0730. The firmer US Dollar is weighing on the pair as the investors seem to cheer up the hawkish tone surrounding the Fed to maintain interest rates at a higher level for an extended period.
Gold hovers around 200-day SMA, upside potential seems limited
Gold price gains some positive traction on Thursday, albeit lacks follow-through. A softer risk tone benefits the safe-haven XAU/USD amid subdued USD demand. Bets for more Fed rate hikes to act as a tailwind for the buck and cap the upside.
Shiba Inu price uptrend limited by 94% of SHIB wallets currently underwater
Shiba Inu price is trading with a bullish bias after a steep 10% fall beginning in late August. After finding support, the meme coin is brewing an uptrend. However, it faces strong opposition from the many addresses looking to close their positions to avoid suffering more losses.
Back to higher for longer
US rates rose for a third consecutive day, while US economic data continued to outperform other regions. All of this resulted in more broad demand for the US Dollar and more risk off flow in equities.