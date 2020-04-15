NZD/USD struggles near 1-week lows, just above 0.60 mark

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • NZD/USD came under some heavy selling on Wednesday amid resurgent USD demand.
  • Technical selling below the 0.6060 horizontal support aggravated the bearish pressure.
  • Market participants now look forward to the US economic releases for a fresh impetus.

The NZD/USD pair dropped to near one-week lows during the early European session, with bears now looking to extend the slide further below the key 0.60 psychological mark.

The pair came under some intense selling pressure on Wednesday amid a strong pickup in the US dollar demand and has now retreated around 130 pips from near one-month tops set in the previous session.

The latest optimism over a steady trend down in the new coronavirus cases and deaths across the world turned out to be short-lived. The same was evident from a fresh wave of the global risk-aversion trade.

This comes on the back of growing market concerns about the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic and eventually provided a strong boost to the greenback's status as the global reserve currency.

Worries over an imminent global recession resurfaced after the IMF on Tuesday said that the pandemic could cause the world economy to shrink by 3% in 2020, the biggest collapse since the Great Depression.

Apart from this, possibilities of some short-term trading stops being triggered below strong horizontal support near the 0.6060 region further aggravated the intraday bearish pressure surrounding the pair.

Moving ahead, market participants now look forward to the US economic docket, highlighting the releases of monthly retail sales and industrial production figures, for some short-term trading opportunities.

Technical levels to watch

NZD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6016
Today Daily Change -0.0090
Today Daily Change % -1.47
Today daily open 0.6106
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.5923
Daily SMA50 0.6157
Daily SMA100 0.6373
Daily SMA200 0.6398
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6131
Previous Daily Low 0.6065
Previous Weekly High 0.6104
Previous Weekly Low 0.585
Previous Monthly High 0.645
Previous Monthly Low 0.547
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6106
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.609
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.607
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6035
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6004
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6136
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6167
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6202

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD falls toward 1.09 amid souring market mood, ahead of data

EUR/USD falls toward 1.09 amid souring market mood, ahead of data

EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.09, off the highs as markets cool down. Post-Easter coronavirus statistics, US retail sales for March and the Federal Reserve's Beige Book are all eyed. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD dips below 1.25 amid coronavirus headlines, worsening mood

GBP/USD dips below 1.25 amid coronavirus headlines, worsening mood

GBP/USD is trading around 1.25, down over 100 pips. The UK government is considering extending the lockdown and Brexit talks are set to resume. Speculation about the real extent of COVID-19 deaths is rife. US retail sales are eyed.

GBP/USD News

Ether plays its cards to gain dominance

Ether plays its cards to gain dominance

The dominance charts show a game on the edge to increase the market share between Bitcoin and Ether. Market sentiment is improving but still far from where the spot price is.

Read more

Gold corrects further from multi-year tops, downside seems limited

Gold corrects further from multi-year tops, downside seems limited

Gold refreshed daily lows, around the $1708-07 region in the last hour, albeit lacked any follow-through and quickly bounced back to the $1715 region.

Gold News

WTI tumbles 3% to fresh 18-year lows near $19.20

WTI tumbles 3% to fresh 18-year lows near $19.20

WTI (oil futures on NYMEX) collapsed to the lowest levels since February 2002 at $19.21 in a matter of a few minutes earlier this Wednesday.

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures