NZD/USD struggles near 1-1/2 week lows, below 0.6700 handle

- The USD stands tall near multi-week tops and prompts some fresh selling.
- Positive trade-related development does little to impress bulls or lend support.
- Traders now eye the US durable goods orders data for some short-term impetus.
The NZD/USD pair held weaker below the 0.6700 handle through the early European session on Thursday, closer to 1-1/2 week lows set in the previous session.
After yesterday's attempted rebound, the pair met with some fresh supply on Thursday and now seems all set to resume its recent pullback from multi-month tops amid the prevalent bullish sentiment surrounding the US Dollar.
Given that investors have been scaling back expectations for a 50 bps rate cut by the Fed, the greenback was further supported by increasing prospects for an eventual resolution of the prolonged US-China trade disputes.
A White House statement on Wednesday said that top US negotiators will meet their Chinese counterparts, also confirmed by China’s Commerce Ministry earlier this Thursday that negotiators will meet on July 31-August 1.
Adding to this, the US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin's overnight comments, saying that he would not advocate for a weaker currency, provided an additional boost to the buck and collaborates to the pair's weaker tone.
It would now be interesting to see if the pair is able to find some support at lower levels or the current pullback marks the end of the recent positive momentum and the resumption of a fresh leg of a bearish trend.
Later during the early North-American session, the US economic docket - highlighting the release of durable goods orders data, might influence the USD price dynamics and produce some meaningful trading opportunities.
Technical levels to watch
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6694
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0011
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.16
|Today daily open
|0.6705
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6694
|Daily SMA50
|0.6616
|Daily SMA100
|0.6674
|Daily SMA200
|0.6724
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6724
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6691
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6792
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6686
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6722
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6487
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6711
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6704
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6689
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6674
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6656
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6722
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.674
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6755
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
