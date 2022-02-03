NZD/USD struggles to justify options market optimism ahead of key central bank events

One-month risk reversal (RR) of NZD/USD, a gauge of calls to puts, braces for the biggest weekly upside in six weeks, also snapping the two-week downtrend while flashing +0.2000 figures for the current week, per the data source Reuters.
Even so, NZD/USD prices fade the recent bounce off intraday low, not to forget keeping the previous day’s pullback from the weekly top, down 0.05% intraday around 0.6635.
Technically, NZD/USD prices step back from a confluence of the 10-DMA and a downward sloping trend line from January 13, around 0.6635-40 at the latest.
The pullback moves join bearish MACD signals to suggest further grinding towards the south.
However, a weekly support line near 0.6600 restricts the quote’s immediate downside.
On a broader front, global markets turn cautious ahead of the monetary policy meetings of the European Central Bank (ECB) and Bank of England (BOE).
NZD/USD: Dialy chart
Trend: Further weakness expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6632
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0004
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.06%
|Today daily open
|0.6636
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6721
|Daily SMA50
|0.6766
|Daily SMA100
|0.6905
|Daily SMA200
|0.6991
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6663
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6623
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6728
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6529
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6891
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6529
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6638
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6648
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6618
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.66
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6578
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6658
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6681
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6699
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pares weekly gains near 1.1300 as ECB hawks flex muscles
EUR/USD retreats from eight-day top, snaps four-day uptrend. Record top inflation, all-time low unemployment rate favor ECB hawks to back rate hikes in 2022. The bloc’s central bank isn’t expected to alter monetary policy measures, nor release the revised economic projections.
GBP/USD traders get set for the Bank of England
GBP/USD remains on the offers near 1.3550 on 'Super Thursday'. The BOE is expected to lift rates by another 25bps to 0.50% in order to combat ongoing inflation risks. US dollar stays pressured, helping the cable bulls along.
Gold is at the mercy of central bank events and US jobs data
Gold is flat on the session so far and little changed over the course of the past few sessions holding above the key $1,800 per ounce level. There has been a focus on the US dollar and US Treasury yields that have both retreated after a disappointment in US jobs data.
Dogecoin co-founder tells community to shift focus away from hype and price while DOGE is sealed in downtrend
Dogecoin co-founder Billy Markus has told the DOGE community to shift their focus from the unsustainable hype and price on cryptocurrency projects. He claims that investors should not focus on price speculation but instead on building promising projects.
ECB February Preview: Euro bulls hope for a hawkish ECB on hot EU inflation Premium
EUR/USD has been rising steadily since the beginning of the week. The shared currency suffered heavy losses against the dollar last week after FOMC Chairman Jerome Powell confirmed the Fed’s hawkish stance in the face of high inflation.