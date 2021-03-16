NZD/USD struggles for direction, stuck in a range around 0.7200 mark

- NZD/USD was confined in a narrow trading band through the Asian session on Tuesday.
- A cautious mood around the equity markets capped gains for the perceived riskier kiwi.
- The USD bulls seemed reluctant amid softer US bond yields and extended some support.
The NZD/USD pair lacked any firm directional bias and remained confined in a narrow trading band, just below the 0.7200 mark through the Asian session.
A combination of factors failed to assist the pair to build on the previous day's modest gains, rather led to subdued price moves through the early part of the trading action on Tuesday. Investors turned cautious amid growing concerns regarding the safety of the Oxford/AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine. This, in turn, was seen as a key factor capping the upside for the perceived riskier kiwi.
On the other hand, the US dollar held on to its modest gains, though lacked any strong follow-through amid a softer tone surrounding the US Treasury bond yields. Expectations that the Fed would take some action to curb the sharp rise in long-term borrowing cost provided some respite to bond traders, which held the USD bulls from placing fresh bets and extended some support to the NZD/USD pair.
Investors also seemed reluctant and preferred to wait on the sidelines heading into this week's key event risk – the FOMC monetary policy decision on Wednesday. This further contributed to the NZD/USD pair's subdued/range-bound price action, warranting some caution for aggressive traders and before positioning for any firm near-term direction.
In the meantime, market participants will look forward to Tuesday's release of the US monthly Retail Sales report later during the early North American session. Apart from this, the US bond yields will influence the USD price dynamics. This, along with the broader market risk sentiment, might provide some impetus and assist traders to grab some short-term opportunities around the NZD/USD pair.
Technical levels to watch
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7202
|Today Daily Change
|0.0016
|Today Daily Change %
|0.22
|Today daily open
|0.7186
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7244
|Daily SMA50
|0.7217
|Daily SMA100
|0.7088
|Daily SMA200
|0.6841
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7216
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7168
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7241
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7103
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7466
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7135
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7198
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7186
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7164
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7141
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7115
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7212
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7239
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7261
EUR/USD: Justifies bearish crossover to eye 1.1900 immediate support
EUR/USD picks up bids inside immediate range between 1.1910 and 1.1940. Although EUR/USD sellers are catching a breather, Friday's downside break of 21-day SMA over 100-day SMA, coupled with bearish MACD, suggests the pair's further weakness.
GBP/USD: Bulls and bears jostle around 1.3900
GBP/USD struggles to keep late Monday's recovery moves from 1.3852. Bearish momentum, failures to cross short-term resistance line favor sellers. 50-day SMA, 4.5-month-old support line challenge further downside.
Stellar is on the verge of a 50% move
Stellar has been trading sideways for the past two weeks, trying to figure out its next major move. The digital asset is contained between two key levels, and it's on the verge of bursting. XLM could also plummet down to $0.19 if critical support fails to hold.
SNDL: Sundial Growers Inc shares keep getting high on joint venture news
Sundial (SNDL) shares are up 7% now during Monday's first half as news is digested of the joint venture with SAF Group. SNDL shares are trading at $1.52. Sundial is to release results on Wednesday with a conference call on Thursday to discuss those results.