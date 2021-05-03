NZD/USD struggles for direction, holds steady above mid-0.7100s

- NZD/USD met with some fresh supply on the first day of a new trading week.
- A subdued USD demand, the risk-on mood helped limit losses for the major.
- Monday’s US ISM PMI and Powell’s speech eyed for some trading impetus.
The NZD/USD pair remained on the defensive through the early European session and was last seen hovering near daily lows, just above mid-0.7100s.
The pair struggled to capitalize on its modest bullish gap opening on the first day of a new trading week, instead met with some fresh supply near the 0.7185 region. Bears might now be looking to extend last week's sharp retracement slide from the highest level since early March, though a combination of factors helped limit the downside, at least for now.
The US dollar struggled to capitalize on last week's goodish rebound from the lowest level since February 26 amid expectations that the Fed will keep interest rates low for a longer period. This, along with the prevalent risk-on mood around the equity markets, further undermined the safe-haven USD and extended some support to the perceived riskier kiwi.
Hence, it will be prudent to wait for some strong follow-through selling below Friday's swing lows, around mid-0.7100s, before positioning for any further depreciating move. Market participants now look forward to the release of the US ISM Manufacturing PMI. This, along with the Fed Chair Jerome Powell's scheduled speech will provide a fresh impetus to the NZD/USD pair.
Technical levels to watch
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7162
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0002
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.03
|Today daily open
|0.7164
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.714
|Daily SMA50
|0.7153
|Daily SMA100
|0.716
|Daily SMA200
|0.6942
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7256
|Previous Daily Low
|0.715
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7287
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.715
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7287
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6945
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.719
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7215
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7124
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7084
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7019
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.723
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7295
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7335
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pressured around 1.20 ahead of PMIs
EUR/USD is trading around 1.20, licking its wounds from Friday's dollar surge and despite a fresh retreat in Treasury yields. Eurozone PMIs and the US ISM Manufacturing PMIs are eyed.
GBP/USD struggles to hold onto 1.38 amid UK political uncertainties
GBP/USD has resumed its falls, trading around 1.38. Friday's dollar strength is followed by UK PM Johnson's political scandals and uncertainty around Scotland's elections later this week, which weigh on sterling.
Gold stays firmer on the way to $1777 hurdle
Gold consolidates the latest two-day downtrend amid a quiet Asian session on Monday. That said, the yellow metal picks up bids towards refreshing the intraday high around $1,774 while flashing 0.30% gains on a day by the press time.
Dogecoin bulls fall short, putting new highs in jeopardy
Dogecoin price is currently hovering under a critical resistance level at $0.423. A string of higher highs was followed by a potential higher low, suggesting a waning bullish momentum.
Can the Fed keep US rates in check?
The powerful US economic expansion would, in normal times, have the Treasury market shooting interest rates higher. The Fed is determined to prevent rising yields from crippling the US recovery. How long can the central bank stave off the inevitable?