NZD/USD struggles for direction, flat lined above mid-0.7000s ahead of NFP

- Some repositioning trade ahead of the NFP allowed NZD/USD to reverse a modest intraday slide.
- A combination of factors continued underpinning the USD and acted as a headwind for the major.
The NZD/USD pair reversed modest intraday losses and was last seen trading in the neutral territory, just above mid-0.7000s heading into the North American session.
Trading activity on the last day of the week, so far, has been subdued as investors preferred to wait on the sidelines ahead of the US monthly jobs report, due for release in a while from now. In the meantime, a combination of factors acted as a headwind for the NZD/USD and kept a lid on any meaningful upside.
Worries that the fast-spreading Delta variant of the coronavirus could derail the global economic recovery weighed on investors' sentiment and undermined the perceived riskier kiwi. Conversely, the US dollar was supported by Fed Vice Chair Richard Clarida's hawkish comments and a strong move up in the US Treasury bond yields.
Clarida noted that conditions for an interest rate hike could be met in late 2022 and also signalled a move to taper bond buying later this year or early 2022. This forced investors to bring forward the likely timing of a policy tightening, which, in turn, pushed the yield on the benchmark 10-year US government bond back above the 1.25% threshold.
Meanwhile, the NZD/USD pair's intraday bounce of around 15 pips lacked any obvious catalyst and could be solely attributed to some repositioning trade ahead of the NFP report. The data will influence expectations about the next policy move by the Fed, which will drive the USD in the near term and provide a fresh directional impetus to the NZD/USD pair.
Technical levels to watch
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7054
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0002
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.03
|Today daily open
|0.7056
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6984
|Daily SMA50
|0.7049
|Daily SMA100
|0.7097
|Daily SMA200
|0.7101
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7074
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7037
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7022
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6902
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7106
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6881
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.706
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7051
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7037
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7018
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6999
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7075
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7093
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7112
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
