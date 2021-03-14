NZD/USD: Struggles below 0.7200, awaits China Retail Sales, Industrial Production

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • NZD/USD holds onto late Friday’s recovery moves from 0.7150.
  • Markets dribble amid a lack of major data, US Treasury Secretary Yellen’s comments.
  • New Zealand’s Business NZ PSI, Visitor Arrivals improved in February and January respectively.
  • Reflation fears can keep US dollar strong but China data may offer kiwi bulls positive start to the week.

Despite a dull start to the week’s trading, NZD/USD picks up bids to 0.7185 off-late amid the early Asian session on Monday. Although the recently printed second-tier data from New Zealand (NZ) could be traced for the pair’s mildly positive performance, the kiwi bulls remain cautious ahead of the key data from China. Also contributing to the pair’s strength could be comments from US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen.

Yellen’s other attempt to reject reflation fears…

During her interview on ABC, US Treasury Secretary Yellen tried to placate bond bears despite conveying hopes of a short-term pick-up in the yields and inflation due to the US stimulus. It should, however, be noted that the policymaker also signaled readiness to use available tools in case needed. Although there wasn’t anything new in these comments, Yellen’s sustained rejection of the reflation fears shouldn’t be ignored.

On the other hand, New Zealand’s Business NZ PSI for February grew past-47.9 to 49.1 in February whereas Visitor Arrivals recovered from -98.9% to -98.7% in January.

It should also be noted that updates from AstraZeneca, conveying no identified threat of blood clotting due to usage of its vaccines, offered extra help to the market sentiment and Antipodeans.

Even so, the bond bears keep the US Treasury yields strong near a one-year high and favors the US dollar ahead of this week’s Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC).

Ahead of that, today’s China Retail Sales and Industrial Production for January can offer intermediate consolidation to the NZD/USD prices, if matching upbeat forecasts. That said, China’s Retail Sales may jump 32% from 4.6% prior, mainly due to the Chinese New Year shopping, while Industrial Production may have rallied 30% versus 7.3% prior.

Technical analysis

Unless breaking below 0.7100 support confluence comprising 100-day SMA and the yearly bottom, NZD/USD can keep trying to regain the previous support line from early December 12, 2020, currently around 0.7230.

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.7183
Today Daily Change 4 pips
Today Daily Change % 0.06%
Today daily open 0.7179
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7246
Daily SMA50 0.7217
Daily SMA100 0.7083
Daily SMA200 0.6838
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7234
Previous Daily Low 0.7151
Previous Weekly High 0.7241
Previous Weekly Low 0.7103
Previous Monthly High 0.7466
Previous Monthly Low 0.7135
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7182
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7202
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.7142
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.7104
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.7058
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7225
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7271
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7308

 

 

