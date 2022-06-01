- NZD/USD fades bounce off weekly low after two-day downtrend.
- New Zealand Q1 Terms of Trade Index matches 0.5% figures.
- Firmer US data, recession fears join sour sentiment to weigh on prices.
- US ADP Employment Change, Factory Orders and Aussie trade numbers will be eyed for immediate directions, risk catalysts are crucial.
NZD/USD renews intraday low to 0.6480 as bears keep reins for the third consecutive day to Thursday’s Asian session. In doing so, the Kiwi pair justifies the market’s risk-off mood, as well as a firmer US dollar, while paying a little heed to the upbeat trade data at home.
New Zealand’s Terms of Trade Index for the first quarter (Q1) of 2022 rose 0.5%, matching forecasts, while reversing the previous -1.0% figures.
It’s worth noting that the growing fears of recession, as well as faster monetary tightening by the global central banks, keep weighing on the NZD/USD prices. On the same line could be the latest trade/geopolitical tussles surrounding China and Russia.
Strong US data and Fed Beige Book raised concerns over economic growth and inflation in the US while Fed speakers renewed chatters surrounding a faster rate hike trajectory. That said, the US ISM Manufacturing PMI for April rose to 56.1 versus the 54.5 expected and the 55.4 prior. Further, the US JOLTs Job Openings eased below 11.8 prior readings but matched 11.4 market forecasts. Furthermore, the monthly release of the Fed Beige Book showed that the majority of districts indicated slight or modest growth while most informed of continued price rises. Also, three districts, out of 12, expressed concerns about a US recession.
St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President James Bullard also raised concerns about the US recession as he repeated that a pace of 50 bps hike per meeting is a “good plan” for now. On the same line, Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin mentioned, “You can't find a recession in the data or actions of business execs,'' speaking on Fox Business.
Recently, Reuters came out with the news suggesting the US readiness to implement a ban on Xinjiang goods whereas comments from China's Ambassador to Australia, Xiao Qian, hint at no relief to Aussie business houses from Beijing’s ban despite the change in government.
Against this backdrop, S&P 500 Futures drop 0.20% whereas the US 10-year Treasury yields retreat from a two-week high, down 1.2 basis points (bps) to 2.91% of late.
Looking forward, Australia’s trade figures for April and risk catalysts may offer immediate directions but major attention will be given to the US ADP Employment Change for May, expected 300K versus 247K prior.
Also read: US ADP Employment Change May Preview: The labor market recedes from center stage
Technical analysis
A three-week-old support line and 21-day EMA restrict short-term NZD/USD downside near 0.6470. Recovery moves, however, remain elusive until the quote rises past May’s high near 0.6570.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6479
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0033
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.51%
|Today daily open
|0.6512
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.64
|Daily SMA50
|0.6639
|Daily SMA100
|0.6688
|Daily SMA200
|0.6826
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6565
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6483
|Previous Weekly High
|0.655
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.639
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6569
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6217
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6514
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6534
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6475
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6438
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6393
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6557
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6602
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6639
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD pokes key support near 0.7170 after Wednesday’s bearish candlestick
AUD/USD remains on the back foot around 0.7170, refreshing daily lows, as bears jostle with a short-term key support line during Thursday’s Asian session. May’s high acts as an additional upside filter while area surrounding 0.7130-20 probes downside.
EUR/USD: H&S breakdown validates bearish reversal, 1.0600 on cards
The EUR/USD pair is trading back and forth in a narrow range of 1.0644-1.0654 in the Asian session. The shared currency bulls have witnessed an extreme sell-off on Wednesday after slipping below the round level support of 1.0700.
Gold bulls eyes move into the $1,850s but are up against daily resistance
The gold price is flat in the session so far as markets consolidate the rise in the greenback that climbed higher due to a bid in US Treasury yields as global inflation worries flared anew. Gold prices also rose from a two-week low on Wednesday.
Cardano price frustrates investors as bears step in with confidence
Cardano price may have seen all of the anticipated uptrend move post-May 12 sell-off. A dip below $0.20 is on the cards. Cardano price continues the dramatic narrative as the digital asset has rallied an impressive 40% rally over the weekend.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!