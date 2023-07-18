NZD/USD stretches downside to near 0.6300 as US Dollar rebounds ahead of US Retail Sales

- NZD/USD has dropped to near 0.6300 as the USD Index has attempted a decent recovery move.
- Investors dumped the US Dollar Index amid hopes that it has lost its broader appeal as the interest rate peak by the Fed is near.
- NZ’s Quarterly CPI is seen softening to 0.9% vs. the former pace of 1.2%.
The NZD/USD pair has tested territory marginally below the round-level support of 0.6300 in the European session. The Kiwi asset has faced an immense sell-off as the US Dollar Index (DXY) has attempted a solid recovery and investors are worried about Chinese economic prospects.
S&P500 futures have turned choppy ahead of the United States Retail Sales data. Investors are demonstrating marginal caution in an overall upbeat market mood as the second-quarter result season has kicked off. The US Dollar Index has picked strength after testing fresh annual lows of 99.60. For a bullish reversal, the USD Index has to pass through plenty of filters. Currently, the USD Index is broadly bearish.
Investors dumped the US Dollar Index amid hopes that it has lost its broader appeal as the interest rate peak by the Federal Reserve (Fed) is near while other central banks are still raising interest rates. In addition to that, the pace of inflation softening in the United States has remained higher in comparison with other global economies. Eurozone inflation is still near 6% and United Kingdom’s inflation is sticky above 8.5% while headline inflation in the American economy has significantly softened to 3.0% and core inflation has decelerated to 4.8%.
The real action in the USD Index would be driven by US monthly Retail Sales data for June. Analysts at NBF expect auto sales and gasoline station receipts should have increased during the month, which, combined with advances in housing-related categories, should translate into a 0.4% progression for headline sales. Spending on items other than vehicles, meanwhile, might have advanced 0.3%.
On the New Zealand Dollar front, weakness in second-quarter Gross Domestic Product (GDP) figures of China reported on Monday has cautioned investors about the economic outlook. Meanwhile, Morgan Stanley has revised down its China 2023 economic growth forecast by 0.7% to 5% after the country reported a "weak" second quarter GDP reading, reported Reuters.
It is worth noting that New Zealand is one of the leading trading partners of China and China’s weak growth prospects impact the New Zealand Dollar.
Going forward, NZ’s inflation data will be keenly watched, which is scheduled for Wednesday. The quarterly Consumer Price Index (CPI) is seen softening to 0.9% vs. the former pace of 1.2%. Annualized CPI is expected to decelerate to 5.9% against the prior release of 6.7%.
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6295
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0029
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.46
|Today daily open
|0.6324
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6196
|Daily SMA50
|0.6175
|Daily SMA100
|0.6194
|Daily SMA200
|0.6193
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.637
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6308
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6413
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6166
|Previous Monthly High
|0.625
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.599
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6332
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6346
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6298
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6272
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6236
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.636
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6396
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6422
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
