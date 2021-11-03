NZD/USD sticks to NZ jobs data-led gains, lacks follow-through ahead of FOMC

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • NZD/USD edged higher on Wednesday in reaction to upbeat New Zealand jobs data.
  • A subdued USD demand remained supportive, though the uptick lacked follow-through.
  • Investors turned cautious and seemed reluctant ahead of the critical FOMC decision.

The NZD/USD pair maintained its bid tone through the early European session and was last seen hovering near daily tops, around the 0.7125-30 region.

Having shown some resilience below the 0.7100 mark, the NZD/USD pair staged a modest rebound from the very important 200-day SMA and recovered a part of the overnight slump to two-week lows. The move-up followed the release of better-than-expected employment data from New Zealand and was further supported by a subdued US dollar price action.

According to the official data released earlier this Wednesday, total employment rose from 0.4% to 2.0% during the third quarter of 2021. Adding to this, New Zealand's unemployment rate fell from 4.0% to 3.4% or a record low set in Q4 2007. The data pointed to the underlying strength in the economy and bolster the case for another rate hike by the RBNZ.

On the other hand, the USD struggled to capitalize on the previous day's positive move and was seen consolidating in a range ahead of the critical FOMC monetary policy decision. The Fed is widely expected to begin tapering its $120 billion-a-month asset purchase program, though investors will look for clues about the likely timing of the policy tightening.

The markets seem convinced that the Fed would be forced to adopt a more aggressive policy response to contain stubbornly high inflationary pressures. Hence, the focus will remain glued to the accompanying monetary policy statement and Fed Chair Jerome Powell's comments at the post-meeting press conference, which will influence the near-term USD price dynamics.

Heading into the key central bank event risk, investors might refrain from placing aggressive bets. This, in turn, might keep a lid on any further gains for the NZD/USD pair. In the meantime, traders might take cues from the US economic docket, featuring the releases of the ADP report on private-sector employment and ISM Services PMI.

Technical levels to watch

NZD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.7132
Today Daily Change 0.0021
Today Daily Change % 0.30
Today daily open 0.7111
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7082
Daily SMA50 0.7054
Daily SMA100 0.702
Daily SMA200 0.7101
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7192
Previous Daily Low 0.7092
Previous Weekly High 0.7218
Previous Weekly Low 0.713
Previous Monthly High 0.7219
Previous Monthly Low 0.6876
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.713
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7154
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.7071
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.7032
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6971
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7171
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7232
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7271

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD struggles below 1.1600, ECB’s Lagarde, Fed in focus

EUR/USD struggles below 1.1600, ECB’s Lagarde, Fed in focus

EUR/USD lacks a clear directional bias below 1.1600. The US dollar consolidates gains ahead of the key US event risks. The Fed is set to announce tapering while ECB President Lagarde will continue defending bond-buying. US ADP jobs, ISM Services PMI eyed pre-Fed.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD advances above 1.3600 on Brexit, BOE chatters, Fed eyed

GBP/USD advances above 1.3600 on Brexit, BOE chatters, Fed eyed

GBP/USD is trading above 1.3600, extending the bounce off three-week lows. UK PM Johnson downplays Brexit-led fishing row with France ahead of Thursday’s talks in Paris. Markets rethink over BOE rate hike calls. UK/US data awaited ahead of the critical Fed decision.

GBP/USD News

Gold hangs near weekly lows ahead of the pivotal FOMC decision

Gold hangs near weekly lows ahead of the pivotal FOMC decision

Gold remains on the back foot, extends previous day’s losses. Options market turns most bearish in three months as market braces for Fed tapering.

Gold News

Charles Hoskinson anticipates massive influx of users as Cardano price eyes 10% breakout

Charles Hoskinson anticipates massive influx of users as Cardano price eyes 10% breakout

Cardano price looks ready for another drop as it consolidates between two converging trend lines. Interestingly, this pattern is a repetition of the one that formed before the massive drop on October 27. Going forward, investors can expect ADA to pull back.

Read more

How these five currencies are positioned ahead of the Fed Premium

How these five currencies are positioned ahead of the Fed

Taper is coming – so far without a tantrum in markets, but they are undoubtedly set to react. The world's most powerful central bank creates $120 billion every month and this is about to decrease. The questions are: when, at what pace, and when will the Fed begin raising rates? 

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures