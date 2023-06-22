NZD/USD sticks to modest intraday gains above 0.6200, lacks follow-through

- NZD/USD gains some positive traction for the second successive day on Thursday.
- New Zealand’s trade data lends support to the NZD amid subdued USD demand.
- Powell’s less hawkish remarks on Wednesday keep the USD bulls on the defensive.
The NZD/USD pair trades with a positive bias for the second successive day on Thursday and is currently placed near the top end of its daily range, just above the 0.6200 round-figure mark.
The New Zealand Dollar (NZD) drew some support from the domestic trade balance data, which showed that exports to China increased by 18% in May. This helps ease jitters over the Chinese economy and largely overshadows the fact that New Zealand’s trade deficit widened from NZ$ 17.02 billion to NZ$ 17.12 billion. Additional details showed that the monthly trade surplus narrowed from NZ$ 236 million to NZ$ 46 million in May against a deficit of N$ 350 million anticipated. Apart from this, subdued US Dollar (USD) price action lends some support to the NZD/USD pair.
In fact, the USD Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback against a basket of currencies, languishes near the monthly low and is pressured by Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell's less hawkish comments on Wednesday. Testifying before the House Financial Services Committee on Wednesday, Powell noted that inflation remains very far from the Fed's target, though it may make sense to raise rates at a more moderate pace. Powell, however, added that the fight against inflation is still not over and despite a recent pause, officials agreed borrowing costs would likely need to move higher
This pushes back against market expectations that the US central bank is nearing the end of its year-long policy tightening cycle and lends some support to the USD. Apart from this, worries about a global economic downturn benefits the Greenback's relative safe-haven status and contributes to capping the upside for the risk-sensitive Kiwi, at least for the time being. This makes it prudent to wait for strong follow-through buying before placing bullish bets around the NZD/USD pair and positioning for any further intraday appreciating move ahead of Powell's second day of congressional testimony.
Technical levels to watch
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6208
|Today Daily Change
|0.0006
|Today Daily Change %
|0.10
|Today daily open
|0.6202
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6114
|Daily SMA50
|0.6177
|Daily SMA100
|0.621
|Daily SMA200
|0.6154
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6219
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6156
|Previous Weekly High
|0.625
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6076
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6385
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.5985
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6195
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.618
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6166
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6129
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6103
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6229
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6255
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6292
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD retreats from weekly hurdle near 0.6810 but downside appears limited
AUD/USD fails to extend the previous day’s corrective bounce off a one-week low, as well as the 100-Exponential Moving Average (EMA), amid early Thursday in Europe. The risk-barometer pair portrays the market’s cautious mood ahead of multiple central bank announcements.
EUR/USD renews monthly top near 1.1000 on hawkish ECB concerns, Fed Powell’s unimpressive testimony
EUR/USD remains on the foot at the highest levels in seven weeks despite recent inaction after refreshing multi-day top. Multiple ECB hawks cite inflation pressure to emphasize the need for higher rates. Fed Powell failed to impress markets with repeated remarks in bi-annual testimony.
Gold consolidates in a range, remains vulnerable below 100-day SMA
Gold price struggles to capitalize on the overnight bounce from the $1,919 region, or its lowest level since March 17 and oscillates in a narrow trading band through the Asian session on Thursday. The XAU/USD currently trades around the $1,933 area, nearly unchanged for the day, and seems vulnerable to slide further.
Bitcoin ETF summer, Valkyrie investment firm joins BlackRock, WisdomTree, and Invesco in spot BTC application
Bitcoin Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) is the current theme in the crypto market as institutional investors move to provide users with regulated options to participate in the BTC market. The trend has intensified so much that experts say it is the main driver behind the current Bitcoin (BTC) rally.
Key level to watch after BoE rate decision
The Bank of England is set to announce its interest rate decision, and there are expectations of further tightening from the central bank. Given the elevated level of inflation, the bank may have little choice but to maintain a hawkish stance.